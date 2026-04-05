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Superbike, Danilo Petrucci explains: "Here are my problems with the BMW M 1000 RR

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 05 April 2026 at 19:00
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK
Petrucci isn’t yet at 100% with the feeling on the M 1000 RR, but he knows what he’s missing and what to work on for the future: will things go better at Assen?
Miguel Oliveira put BMW on the podium three times at Portimão, while Danilo Petrucci wasn’t able to match his teammate’s level in the Superbike round held in Portugal. Tenth in Race 1, twelfth in the Superpole Race, and seventh in Race 2: that’s the tally for the rider from Terni at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. In the overall standings he’s eighth with 31 points, while the Portuguese rider is fourth on 56.

Superbike, Petrucci–BMW: what’s missing to raise the level

Even if he hasn’t achieved the results he wanted so far, Petrucci is optimistic about the future and knows well what issues need solving on the M 1000 RR: "I’m confident I’ll be back at the front soon," reports Speedweek. "I want to see myself higher up in the standings. To do that, I have to start further forward, because I make up most of my deficit in the first 4–5–6 laps. My fastest lap of the race came in the second half, when I was riding alone. I struggle to overtake and I get stuck behind other riders. Often this situation drags on and I can’t ride the way I want. I don’t feel comfortable on acceleration and the bike weaves a lot, so I can’t brake as I’d like."
Improving qualifying and also effectiveness when running behind other riders is crucial. The Umbrian rider is determined to fight for more important positions alongside Oliveira and the other Superbike riders: "When another rider is faster on the same bike—" he explains, "it never makes you happy. My results so far keep me positive; it’s clear the bike is good. If you ride it the right way, you can get on the podium—this is my goal. When I ride alone, I’m fast."
Petrux is aware of the areas where he needs to take a step forward, and within the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team there’s all the expertise to help him be more competitive. On one hand, he needs to adapt better to the M 1000 RR; on the other, it’s up to the engineers to meet his needs. At the moment Oliveira has the upper hand, but the 35-year-old from Terni fully intends not to be overshadowed by his teammate, with whom he has also built a good relationship. There’s a very positive atmosphere in the garage, and that makes the work easier.

Read also

WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea will try again at Assen: Honda really needs himWorldSBK, Jonathan Rea will try again at Assen: Honda really needs him
Record-breaking Portimao for Miguel Oliveira, but BMW on notice: "Third place isn’t enough"Record-breaking Portimao for Miguel Oliveira, but BMW on notice: "Third place isn’t enough"
Danilo Petrucci

byMatteo Bellan

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