Petrucci isn’t yet at 100% with the feeling on the M 1000 RR, but he knows what he’s missing and what to work on for the future: will things go better at Assen?

Miguel Oliveira put BMW on the podium three times at Portimão, while Danilo Petrucci wasn’t able to match his teammate’s level in the Superbike round held in Portugal. Tenth in Race 1, twelfth in the Superpole Race, and seventh in Race 2: that’s the tally for the rider from Terni at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. In the overall standings he’s eighth with 31 points, while the Portuguese rider is fourth on 56.

Superbike, Petrucci–BMW: what’s missing to raise the level

Even if he hasn’t achieved the results he wanted so far, Petrucci is optimistic about the future and knows well what issues need solving on the M 1000 RR: "I’m confident I’ll be back at the front soon," reports Speedweek. "I want to see myself higher up in the standings. To do that, I have to start further forward, because I make up most of my deficit in the first 4–5–6 laps. My fastest lap of the race came in the second half, when I was riding alone. I struggle to overtake and I get stuck behind other riders. Often this situation drags on and I can’t ride the way I want. I don’t feel comfortable on acceleration and the bike weaves a lot, so I can’t brake as I’d like."

Improving qualifying and also effectiveness when running behind other riders is crucial. The Umbrian rider is determined to fight for more important positions alongside Oliveira and the other Superbike riders: "When another rider is faster on the same bike—" he explains, "it never makes you happy. My results so far keep me positive; it’s clear the bike is good. If you ride it the right way, you can get on the podium—this is my goal. When I ride alone, I’m fast."