Ducati Celebrates its Centenary at Arte Fiera: the 2026 Officina Arte Award Returns

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 06 February 2026 at 09:17
The bond with art grows stronger with a new confirmation: at Arte Fiera, the third edition of the Officina Arte Ducati Prize. The winning work will be selected by a jury of experts and will become part of the corporate collection in Borgo Panigale, supported by the Ducati Foundation.
In continuity with the 2024 and 2025 editions, Ducati has chosen to participate with the Officina Arte Ducati Prize, now in its third edition. The Prize fits perfectly into the narrative of the company’s Centennial year, engaging with the theme “A Century Made of Seconds”, the narrative thread of Ducati’s Centennial celebrations: the award will go to the work that best interprets the values of speed, design research, and innovation.
Both deeply rooted in their territory, Ducati and Arte Fiera proudly represent Emilia-Romagna’s connection with the worlds of art, design, and contemporary culture, consolidating a path that recognizes art as an important element of their cultural DNA.
It is precisely from this theme that the prize unravels the guiding threads running through it: speed, design research, and innovation are distinctive traits that equally identify Ducati’s history and artistic research since the early twentieth century. “A Century Made of Seconds” exalts the value of each instant that remains etched in memory, that becomes unforgettable: a condensing and rearticulation of time into moments of intensity, as happens in the moments of artistic creation.
The Officina Arte Ducati Prize extends across the entire Pavilion 25, dedicated to contemporary art. The winning work will be decided by a jury composed of Cristiana Perrella, Artistic Director of MACRO - Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome, Luca Cerizza, independent curator and art critic, and Stefano Tarabusi, Design Manager at Ducati Motor Holding.
The work selected as the winner of the Officina Arte Ducati Prize 2026 will become part of the corporate collection of Borgo Panigale, supported by the Ducati Foundation, joining There Is So Much We Can Learn from the Sun by Marinella Senatore (Galleria Mazzoleni), winner of the 2025 edition, and Oxycodone 2 by Alberto Tadiello (Galleria Umberto di Marino), awarded in 2024.

