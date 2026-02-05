Magione Makes History: With In&motion, Raising the Bar for Track Safety

The Autodromo dell’Umbria takes a historic step for on-track safety by becoming the first in Europe to make the use of airbags mandatory even during open practice sessions.

A pioneering choice by the Magione circuit to raise rider protection standards. The new partnership with In&motion, a leading company in airbag systems for motorcyclists, will support this innovative journey by helping the Magione circuit spread the best safety technologies, thereby positioning it as a European benchmark for prevention and innovation. With this initiative, the Autodromo dell’Umbria not only further elevates safety standards, but also sends a strong message to the racing world: the future of sport riding lies in active protection.

Clear objectives

A collaboration aimed at significantly reducing the risk of serious injuries, making the airbag a concrete and accessible ally for all riders, from professionals to amateurs. According to data collected in recent years, the use of airbags can contribute to a reduction of up to 70% in severe injuries to the chest, back, and collarbones, currently among the most common on track. Not by chance, nearly 1 in 5 amateur riders already use an airbag system during track days, a figure that is steadily growing.

Aware that introducing a mandate may initially raise doubts or concerns, the Autodromo dell’Umbria, in collaboration with In&motion, has created an enabling, not restrictive, initiative designed to concretely support riders. The partnership includes the provision of IXS partner-brand airbags, the IPro model, with:

• flexible rental options, short- and long-term, for those who do not yet own an airbag

• favorable purchase terms

• the opening of a dedicated on-site point at the circuit, where it will be possible to receive technical advice, try the systems, and correctly configure the device.

A concrete step for safety

For In&motion, the initiative is part of a long-term vision: making airbag technology increasingly accessible and an integral part of the motorcycling experience. Today, In&motion systems are used by over 130,000 motorcyclists worldwide—on the road, on track, in enduro, and in motocross.

"Since airbags have become widespread among the riders who lap on our circuit, we’ve observed a clear decrease in the most serious injuries. It’s a revolution comparable to that of the helmet. As circuit operators, we felt the responsibility to take a concrete step forward for safety, especially during open practice sessions," said Roberto Battistelli, President of the Autodromo dell’Umbria.

"Our mission is to make motorcycling safer without taking anything away from the joy of riding. The rental program and direct presence at the circuit serve precisely this purpose: breaking down barriers, listening to riders, and proving that safety can be simple, concrete, and within everyone’s reach," added Matteo Quaggiotto, Trade & Marketing Manager In&motion Italy.