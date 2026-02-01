KTM 890 SMT 2026: new racing livery and a more aggressive look, ready to dominate the tarmac

The “Super Moto Tourer” arrives with new colors and an even more READY TO RACE look.

KTM 890 SMT isn’t a bike for everyone: it’s for those who treat asphalt like a playground, who seek adrenaline in every corner, who demand surgical precision with every twist of the throttle. It’s the perfect bike for commuting Monday to Friday, then blasting over mountain passes on the weekend, solo or with a passenger. Theisn’t a bike for everyone: it’s for those who treat asphalt like a playground, who seek adrenaline in every corner, who demand surgical precision with every twist of the throttle. It’s the perfect bike for commuting Monday to Friday, then blasting over mountain passes on the weekend, solo or with a passenger.

Sporty, yes, but also a tireless traveler. Just equip it with side cases, a tall windscreen, a comfort seat, and numerous other accessories from the rich KTM PowerParts catalog, and the KTM 890 SMT transforms into a READY TO RACE globe-trotter!

The new version doesn’t upend the winning formula of the model introduced in 2023, but refines it with targeted details, new colors, and an even more aggressive look, ready to conquer every stretch of asphalt.

What’s new for 2026: racier colors and style

The new version introduces aesthetic updates that enhance its sporty vocation:

new orange-blue-black graphics inspired by the KTM racing world, bolder and closer to the Brand’s READY TO RACE identity

standard low front fender replacing the high “beak,” for a more aggressive look and an even more assertive road presence

Small tweaks with big impact: the 2026 890 SMT looks more compact, meaner, and more faithful than ever to its mission: to thrill! Technical features remain unchanged:

889 cc LC8c engine with 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque, tuned to highlight the bike’s sporty character.

Advanced chassis, with frame, engine, and adjustable WP APEX suspension refined to enhance agility and comfort in every riding condition.

Lean-sensitive Traction Control and Cornering ABS (Supermoto ABS as standard), three riding modes (RAIN, STREET, and SPORT) and optional TRACK mode.

Function-focused electronics: LED lights, 5" TFT display, optional QUICKSHIFTER+ and Cruise Control.

17" wheels paired with Michelin PowerGP tires, to master the exuberant character of the KTM 890 SMT from the very first twist of the throttle.