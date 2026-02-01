MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Russia banned by FIM from the Ice Speedway World Championship, Italy is in

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Sunday, 01 February 2026 at 21:00
Speedway
In Sweden, at the renowned Kallehov facility in Örnsköldsvik, the 2026 Ice Speedway World Championship season has kicked off. One of the most spectacular motorcycle disciplines on the planet has, however, since 2022 been unable to count on the strongest “gladiators” (as the riders are called) at the start, due to the exclusion of Russian athletes from competitions under the FIM umbrella.

RUSSIA BANNED BY THE FIM

Following the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine conflict, in March 2022 the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme decided to ban Russian riders from participating in any FIM-branded event. While this ban has had little impact on most two-wheeled disciplines given the limited participation of Russian motorcyclists, in Ice Speedway it has essentially upended the competitive hierarchy.

RUSSIAN GLADIATORS CANNOT RACE

Russia is effectively the reigning nation of Ice Speedway, having won world titles repeatedly from 2004 to 2020 and triumphing in 38 of the first 42 editions of the Nations competition. This ban, decided by the FIM Board and revisited at every meeting (most recently as well) without any reversal, has created no small number of problems for the Russian gladiators themselves. Some were able to make Ice Speedway their profession, provided they could race in the World Championship. Participation in the national series alone, however popular, did not guarantee prize money sufficient to carry on.

VETERANS ON TOP

Over the last four seasons, therefore, Ice Speedway has run without the big names, rediscovering several veterans. In the qualifying round in Örnsköldsvik, aimed at determining the eight riders admitted to the finals scheduled in Inzell (Germany) and Heerenveen (Netherlands), 57-year-old Austrian Franz “Franky” Zorn—virtually a constant presence in the discipline since the 1990s—came out on top. In the event standings he finished ahead of 59-year-old Finn Aki Ala-Riihimäki, with Germany’s Johann Weber completing the podium. Good news for Italy: Luca Bauer, German by birth but racing since 2018 with an Italian FMI license, once again managed to qualify for the finals by securing the eighth available slot in this qualifying event, thus giving continuity to the strong performances he has shown in recent years in both the European and World Championships.

Read also

Maxi enduros, minimal off-road: in the city, just happy-hour explorersMaxi enduros, minimal off-road: in the city, just happy-hour explorers
From Darkness to Rebirth: The Story of Borile, the Artisan Who Builds One-of-a-Kind Motorcycles by HandFrom Darkness to Rebirth: The Story of Borile, the Artisan Who Builds One-of-a-Kind Motorcycles by Hand
Speedway

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

klint-moto2-worldwcr-motojunior-2026
Road Racing

Continuity and growth: KLINT Racing steps up across WorldWCR, MotoJunior and Moto2

29 January 2026
Cameron Beaubier
Road Racing

The Other Ducati Superbike on Track and Aiming to Conquer the 2026 National Championships

29 January 2026

More news

KTM 890 SMT

KTM 890 SMT 2026: new racing livery and a more aggressive look, ready to dominate the tarmac

Dreams
yamaha-motocross-2026

Yamaha Factory MX 2026: Revamped Design and Title Ambitions with Gajser, Renaux, and the Reisulis Brothers

Motocross
Aleix Espargaro Honda HRC MotoGP Shakedown

Aleix Espargaró spellbound by the 2026 Honda: "The best MotoGP bike I've ridden." Quartararo also approves

MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer Gresini MotoGP

Fermin Aldeguer forced to wait: the rider's response on his MotoGP return

MotoGP

Popular articles

Alex Marquez con Acosta e Di Giannantonio

Alex Marquez bids farewell to Ducati: latest rider market news

MotoGP
Diogo Moreira

Honda Brazil returns to MotoGP with Diogo Moreira

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Acosta–Ducati: KTM speak out: "Our offer is excellent, but we might lose him

MotoGP
sepang-shakedown-day3-motogp

Sepang Shakedown, the curtain falls: Yamaha takes center stage with a V4 and revised wings

MotoGP
bulega

Superbike in the dark, tests canceled and risk of chaos: what could happen in Australia

Superbike

Loading