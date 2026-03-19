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Croatia Ring: Croatia dreams of a Formula 1 and MotoGP circuit

Stories
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 16:54
Il progetto Croatia Ring per Formula1 e MotoGP
A dream or a concrete possibility? At the moment it seems more like a dream. Croatia would like to one day host Formula 1 and perhaps even MotoGP at a brand-new racetrack: the Croatia Ring. The project is ambitious. The idea, announced some time ago, seemed set to be realized by 2027, but for now everything appears to be on hold. The Croatia Ring’s Facebook and Instagram pages exist, but there haven’t been any significant updates.
The track is expected to rise in the Lapovac - Blagaj area, near Slunj, and planning was included in Karlovac County’s territorial plan back in 2022. It seems the permits are in place, but the concrete and asphalt are missing. According to Croatian media reports, funding would come exclusively from private Croatian investors, without a single cent of public funds. Among the entrepreneurs involved are Ante Bušić, Tomislav Mamić, and Davorin Stertner.
The circuit is expected to be designed by TILKE GmbH, with architects Hermann and Carsten Tilke, and with consultancy from former world champion Jacques Villeneuve. Drawings are already available online, but on Tilke’s website, among the “Under Construction” circuits, this project has yet to appear.
If everything goes as announced by the promoters, in the first phase the track will be four kilometers long, while in the second phase it will be modified and expanded. The goal is to meet all FIM and FIA standards in order to host top-tier motorsport competitions.
If the dream comes true, the Croatia Ring will become the new crown jewel of Balkan motorsport, capable of hosting Formula 1 and MotoGP and lower categories races. As of today it seems utopian, and the prospect of completing the project in 2027 is practically impossible. In any case, the idea of a modern, privately funded circuit in Croatia is undoubtedly fascinating...

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byMarianna Giannoni

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