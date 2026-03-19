Sky-high gasoline prices? San Marino cuts immediately: SMAC discount up to 20 cents per liter

What is the Italian government doing to contain the rise in fuel prices linked to the war in the Middle East? It will lower excise duties.

The Government of San Marino is very pragmatic: it immediately approved a targeted measure to contain the rise in fuel costs through the SMAC Card system. The measure provides for an increase of 5 cents per liter in the SMAC Card discount, allowing users to recover up to 20 cents. This is a temporary measure, valid until the end of April, after which further actions will be assessed based on the evolution of the international situation. In the meantime, between the 20 cents on the Smac (a rechargeable card that allows motorists to get immediate discounts at the pump that are refunded directly to the card) and the slightly lower fuel prices... well, it pays to fill up in San Marino.

Let us remember that the amounts loaded onto the SMAC can be spent to make purchases at all retailers in San Marino, so you fill up and with the money saved you can enjoy a dinner of cassoni with rosole, a Sammarinese gastronomic delight of this season.

Alongside the issue of fuels, the Sammarinese Government is also focusing on strengthening domestic energy production. The Energy Plan provides for the construction of new photovoltaic plants, with the first plant operational by the end of the year, aiming for greater energy autonomy and sustainability. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly widespread. In recent years, registrations of electric/hybrid cars have increased and, in some recent periods, have surpassed those of gasoline cars thanks to a series of state incentives.