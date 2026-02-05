Harley-Davidson 2026 Limited lineup: touring luxury, smart safety, and uncompromising power

Those who travel long distances know there’s always something more to see. And with the addition of the new 2026 Limited models, the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring range offers everything riders could want on the open road.

Harley-Davidson rider safety enhancements aim to give you that extra peace of mind when things get unpredictable. It’s a suite of smart technologies that steps in during challenging situations, helping the bike manage traction during acceleration, braking, or deceleration. The cornering-optimized version of these technologies allows the motorcycle to adjust while leaning as well, maintaining smoothness and stability without you having to think about it.

2026 STREET GLIDE LIMITED

The long-haul legend rides again. The 2026 Street Glide Limited delivers exceptional comfort, power, and precision: heated seats and grips, improved wind protection, and full long-distance luxury. Every line, feature, and finish of the 2026 Street Glide Limited is crafted to make each mile feel lighter than the last. From the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine to the all-new Grand Tour-Pak, plus heated grips and seats and premium Rockford Fosgate audio, it’s a touring experience built to exceed expectations at every level. This is long-distance luxury, done the Harley-Davidson way.

2026 ROAD GLIDE LIMITED

The king of the road is back. Designed for those who live the journey, not just the destination. The 2026 Road Glide Limited sets the new standard for two-up long-distance touring. The Milwaukee-Eight VVT 117 engine delivers unstoppable power, while the heated seats, the all-new flush-lit Grand Tour-Pak, and a 200-watt audio system with four speakers turn every mile into a story you and your passenger will share forever. For two-up touring, it doesn’t get any better. Bagger performance with road-ready luxury.

2026 CVO STREET GLIDE ST

Power in perfect balance. Refinement meets precision. The 2026 CVO Street Glide ST delivers 127 horsepower, forged carbon details, and Track and Track+ ride modes. A new chapter in the CVO story and new for 2026, the CVO Street Glide ST takes a batwing-faired . Refinement meets precision. The 2026 CVO Street Glide ST delivers 127 horsepower, forged carbon details, and Track and Track+ ride modes. A new chapter in the CVO story and new for 2026, the CVO Street Glide ST takes a batwing-faired bagger into uncharted territory. The Heavy Breather intake gives it the lungs to match its character, while floating front rotors, eight selectable ride modes (including Track and Track+), and remote-reservoir suspension bring track-grade precision to the street. Forged carbon details and the high-output Milwaukee-Eight 121 engine infuse luxury and ferocity into a machine that doesn’t know the meaning of “quit.”

2026 CVO ROAD GLIDE ST

Born to live in the fast lane. Fast doesn’t have to mean frantic. It can be smooth and relentless. The 2026 CVO Road Glide ST turns speed into an art form—Harley-Davidson’s most uncompromising race-inspired bagger. The high-output Milwaukee-Eight 121 engine delivers extraordinary power and performance, fed by a Heavy Breather intake and finished with titanium-tipped mufflers. Forged carbon fiber details, tall risers with a factory sport setup, remote-reservoir suspension, and track-specific modes give it the look and feel of a tool built to be the fastest.

2026 CVO STREET GLIDE

Power? Performance? Prestige? Perfection. 115 horsepower. 188 Nm. Three-tone Torched Orange paint. Luxury in motion, loaded with grit and ambition. For riders who appreciate the details, the 2026 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide sets the standard. Every line, every square inch of paint, and every single touchpoint on this motorcycle is obsessively crafted—from the Torched Orange livery to the amber windshield to the exclusive Carbide Collection accessories. Radial calipers and new suspension upgrades sharpen precision and control, while the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 delivers commanding power straight from the factory. Add Skyline OS and premium H-D audio, and you get the rarest combination in motorcycling: refinement that hits hard, and power elevated to art.

2026 CVO STREET GLIDE LIMITED

Beyond the limits of luxury. The 2026 CVO Street Glide Limited transforms endurance into pure pleasure, for riders who’ve earned the right to savor it all. In the new 2026 CVO Street Glide Limited, nothing is left to chance. It’s the ultimate expression of luxury touring—from the custom split seven-spoke wheels to the Citrus Heat tri-color paint, to the new flush LED–lit Grand Tour-Pak. Every line, every silhouette, and every nut and bolt on this motorcycle is intentional. Inside, the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine and Skyline OS infotainment system set the standard for performance and innovation. It’s more than attention to detail. It’s absolute devotion.