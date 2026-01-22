Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup: 4 teams, MotoE-style weekend, and premium packages

Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup 2026: four teams, weekend format revealed and ticket sales now open.

There are a few more updates regarding the new Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, which will kick off in 2026 alongside select MotoGP World Championship events. The Milwaukee brand and the MotoGP World Championship have announced more details for the competition’s inaugural season: notably a new team and the weekend format, plus exclusive ticket packages for all six rounds in 2026.

THE PROVISIONAL GRID GROWS

We’re now at four teams, with one more added since the initial announcement made during EICMA 2025. Harley-Davidson has confirmed a deal with Niti Racing (Indonesia), joining the previously announced Saddlemen Race Development (USA), Cecchini Racing Garage (Italy) and Joe Rascal Racing (Australia) on the provisional entry list.

Niti Racing enters the Bagger World Cup as the first Indonesian team to compete in MotoGP , introducing a bold new identity to global motorsport. Built on solid foundations of national racing development and professional team management, Niti Racing represents Indonesia’s ambition to compete, grow, and excel on the international stage. Blending Indonesian and national tradition with modern racing excellence, Niti Racing brings fresh energy, a global vision, and long-term commitment to the future of world motorcycling. To further boost the inaugural season, Joe Rascal Racing has received approval to expand its entry from two to three riders, further strengthening the overall grid for the debut season. The provisional rider lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

“With the addition of Niti Racing and the approval of a third rider for Joe Rascal Racing, the provisional entry list now consists of four teams and nine riders,” said Jeffrey Schuessler, Harley-Davidson’s Global Director of Racing Programs. “This provides us with a solid and competitive foundation for the first year and, with ongoing discussions involving additional teams, we are encouraged by the level of global interest as we continue to build the series in a structured and sustainable way.”

THE WEEKEND FORMAT

A program similar to MotoE, including race lengths. Most of the season features a Saturday-to-Sunday race format, with the sole exception of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. At the United States, Netherlands, Great Britain, Aragon, and Austria Grands Prix, the weekend will follow a three-day format.

Friday: Free Practice 1 (FP1) and Free Practice 2 (FP2), 20 minutes each

Saturday: Qualifying at 12:00 (20 minutes), followed by Race 1 (7–9 laps) in the afternoon, immediately after the MotoGP Sprint

Sunday: Race 2 (7–9 laps), in the morning or afternoon depending on the event

Exception: A modified format will apply at the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello

Friday: FP1, FP2 and Qualifying

Saturday: Race 1 and Race 2

EXCLUSIVE TICKET PACKAGES

Sales are already open. Fans can now purchase ticket packages dedicated to the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup for all six events on the inaugural calendar, offering exclusive access and premium experiences. Each ticket package includes:

Access to a Harley-Davidson-branded grandstand

Dedicated motorcycle parking

Helmet and jacket storage (subject to availability)

Exclusive Harley-Davidson fan package

Access to the paddock and team garages

Access to MotoGP and the brand-new Harley-Davidson Fan Zone

THE 2026 CALENDAR