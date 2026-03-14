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Goal: medical clearance—Fermin Aldeguer heads to Brazil, Gresini dream of a 2026 debut

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 08:21
aldeguer-gresini-motogp-ipotesi-brasile
Will Fermin Aldeguer be on the grid at the Brazilian GP? That’s what the Gresini team is hoping for, as they officially confirm the trip to South America with a single hope.
The race against time has officially begun. BK8 Gresini Racing has confirmed that its rider Fermin Aldeguer will travel to Brazil with the clear goal of obtaining medical clearance to compete in the Grand Prix, which would mark the Spaniard’s season debut after being forced to miss the opening round of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. Will he make it? For now, we have the usual fun “Gresini way” of announcing this news!
Gresini Racing announcement about Fermin Aldeguer traveling to Brazil

Goal: fitness clearance

Nadia Padovani’s squad truly hopes to have its full lineup for the second event of this new world championship season. That was the stated goal, as Michele Masini mentioned during the Sepang test, and Aldeguer himself confirmed it. A setback they definitely didn’t need: let’s recall the training accident last January in Valencia that resulted in a fracture of the left femoral shaft, followed by surgery to repair it. What’s certain is that the 2025 Best Rookie missed the entire winter preparation between Sepang and Buriram, plus the first event of the new MotoGP championship. A situation that clearly puts him at a marked disadvantage compared to all the other premier class riders, who completed testing and made a regular debut.
Of course, if he were to receive clearance to compete in Brazil, his season debut would be less demanding. No one knows the Ayrton Senna Autodrome, the big novelty of the 2026 season, so the differences could be more leveled and less evident. For Fermin Aldeguer, it would indeed be the right time to jump into action and then gradually build his new year, considering he hasn’t had the chance to test and therefore establish a base for the 2026 World Championship. We now await the verdict from the circuit doctors; we’ll see whether Aldeguer joins the MotoGP grid or if his season debut will have to wait a little longer.

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Fermin Aldeguer

byDiana Tamantini

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