Aldeguer was not physically present at the Gresini team presentation, but he still took part via video and also spoke about his condition.

Fermin Aldeguer was unable to fly to Malaysia due to the injury sustained on January 8 during a training session at the Aspar Circuit. The fracture of the shaft of his left femur requires time for full recovery, so the top MotoGP rookie for 2025 could not attend the BK8 Gresini Racing team presentation in Kuala Lumpur and will also miss the first MotoGP 2026 test in Sepang (February 3-5).

MotoGP, Aldeguer also out for Buriram: the rider confirms it

Aldeguer joined the Gresini team event via video and took the opportunity to talk about his physical condition: "Recovery is going well; I feel better day by day. Obviously I can’t wait to get back on the bike, but right now it’s time to stay home—my femur is the most important thing. I hope to return as soon as possible, but I can’t commit to an exact day or a specific race. I’d like to be there in Brazil or maybe Austin; I have to wait for all the tests and see how my leg is doing. When the time is right, I’ll be back."

From his words, it seems unlikely that he will return for the second pre-season test at Buriram (February 21-22), where the first Grand Prix of 2026 is also scheduled (February 27–March 1). Barring any surprises, the Murcia rider will not race in Thailand. The Brazilian GP is on the weekend of March 20-22, while Austin follows the next weekend (March 27-29).

We need to wait for how his condition evolves over the next few weeks to better understand when he can actually get on his Ducati Desmosedici GP25. Clearly, neither he nor the Gresini team want to take unnecessary risks. Skipping all testing could be an issue, since he’ll be riding a bike that’s a bit different from the GP24, but the priority is his complete recovery from the injury.