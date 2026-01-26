Official: Aldeguer out of the Sepang tests—Gresini’s surprise for the injured rider

Fermin Aldeguer will not take part in the Sepang tests, the announcement comes from Gresini Racing. This after a special mission...

Fermin Aldeguer will not take part in the MotoGP tests at Sepang. Probably not the following ones either, given the There weren’t many doubts about it, and now comes the official confirmation from BK8 Gresini Racing:will not take part in the MotoGP tests at Sepang. Probably not the following ones either, given the extent of the injury he suffered, but for now Nadia Padovani’s squad is proceeding one step at a time. What’s certain is that they’ll show up in Malaysia with a single factory rider, Alex Marquez. But the Faenza team didn’t stop there: in fact, there was a very, very special mission to carry out...

"What the h*** are you doing here?"

The short video posted on social media shows all the surprise of the 2025 MotoGP best rookie, lying on the couch with his leg on the mend, when his girlfriend ushered in the VIP guests. The premise was clear: "If Fermin has to miss the pre-season, then Gresini goes to the mountains!" So team manager Michele Masini and Frankie Carchedi, the Spaniard’s crew chief, brave wind and snow to show up at the rider’s front door, opening with a "Where the h*** do you live?" The images below tell a wonderful story!

When will Fermin Aldeguer return?

This is certainly the sore spot for both the rider and the team, since it’s no small issue. A fracture of the shaft of the left femur during a training session in Valencia, followed by prompt surgery in Barcelona. A rather complex injury, so much so that all that was missing was an official note from the team to confirm what was already known: the Sepang tests were an impossible target. Very likely the Thailand tests will be too, and even the first Grand Prix of the season seems very much at risk. A 2026 start already uphill for the 2025 Best Rookie, who was aiming to improve right away to send further strong signals, given a rider market already in full swing.