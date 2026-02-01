Experience, youth, and talent: Zarco and Moreira, what a duo for LCR Honda 2026

Experience and youth at LCR Honda , which officially unveils its new MotoGP season.

Johann Zarco, on one side, and on the other the second high-profile rookie in MotoGP, Diogo Moreira. Talent on both sides, split between vast experience and youth for LCR Honda heading into this new season in the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, the last under the current regulations before the 2027 revolution. Let's also recall the now-classic "split" of sponsors for Lucio Cecchinello's team, which also dictates the color schemes of the two RC-Vs: Castrol for Zarco's side, Pro Honda for Moreira's side after Idemitsu's departure, following Nakagami's exit. Below are the new liveries for the new world championship season.

Cecchinello fires up his riders

"It will be another tough but exciting season" said Lucio Cecchinello. On one side there’s the experienced Johann Zarco, the team’s reference point. Nine years in MotoGP, various brands he’s ridden for, but it’s also his role as a “masked tester” that makes him a valuable rider: for example, Ducati in the past had him try updates sometimes even before giving them to the factory riders; at Honda he’s always central when it comes to testing new parts. What does Cecchinello expect from him? "At one point in the year we were in the top five. It would be nice to finish the championship in the top 5".