Experience, youth, and talent: Zarco and Moreira, what a duo for LCR Honda 2026

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 01 February 2026 at 12:30
lcr-honda-motogp-2026
Experience and youth at LCR Honda, which officially unveils its new MotoGP season.
On one side the confirmed Johann Zarco, on the other the second high-profile rookie in MotoGP, Diogo Moreira. Talent on both sides, split between vast experience and youth for LCR Honda heading into this new season in the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, the last under the current regulations before the 2027 revolution. Let’s also recall the now-classic “split” of sponsors for Lucio Cecchinello’s team, which also dictates the color schemes of the two RC-Vs: Castrol for Zarco’s side, Pro Honda for Moreira’s side after Idemitsu’s departure, following Nakagami’s exit. Below are the new liveries for the new world championship season.
Johann Zarco’s LCR Honda
Diogo Moreira’s LCR Honda

Cecchinello fires up his riders

"It will be another tough but exciting season" said Lucio Cecchinello. On one side there’s the experienced Johann Zarco, the team’s reference point. Nine years in MotoGP, various brands he’s ridden for, but it’s also his role as a “masked tester” that makes him a valuable rider: for example, Ducati in the past had him try updates sometimes even before giving them to the factory riders; at Honda he’s always central when it comes to testing new parts. What does Cecchinello expect from him? "At one point in the year we were in the top five. It would be nice to finish the championship in the top 5".
On the other side of the garage comes Diogo Moreira, set for his rookie year. It must be said, however, that he did quite well in the Shakedown completed yesterday at Sepang, although a bit more insight will come with the official tests in the next few days. "It’s nice to work with a rookie, talented and with great potential" emphasized Cecchinello. What could be a realistic target? "Rookie of the year" is the first answer. He then added that "Diogo has the potential to break into the top 10 in several races; if he can improve in the second half of the season, he can do even better." In a few days the track will do the talking; we’ll see how the LCR Honda boys perform against the entire MotoGP grid.

