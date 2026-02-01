MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Marquez shakes up the market: "My manager will handle it

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 01 February 2026 at 09:38
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez ended the 2025 MotoGP season as vice world champion. He claimed three race wins and nine race podiums, plus three victories and twelve podiums in the Sprints. He earned a factory Ducati for the next World Championship and put himself in a favorable position to secure a top seat for 2027. Gresini Racing knows that starting next year it will have to part with the rider from Cervera, with KTM and Yamaha already on his trail.

Ducati to make the first move?

In recent days, the MotoGP rider market has exploded, with news that is still not official. At the moment, managers must keep their lips sealed until the first definitive moves are made. The big announcement awaited is from Ducati, first regarding Marc Marquez, then Pecco Bagnaia. The former will continue his career in red, while the latter will have to choose an alternative after a difficult 2025 season. At that point, a domino effect packed with twists could be unleashed...

The vice-champion’s reset

In the meantime, Alex Marquez prefers to delegate certain matters to his manager, Jaime Martinez. His focus is on the first test in Sepang and the upcoming championship, where he’ll have a big opportunity to mount an assault on the world title. "As always, I’m motivated. It’s a new year, new opportunities. We need to be at the top, like last year, without forgetting what our goal is," he told MotoGP.com. "We’re trying to improve our weak points to become stronger."

A factory bike for Alex

The key strength will undoubtedly be the Desmosedici GP26, on par with Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, and Di Giannantonio. "This gives me more confidence, more maturity to tackle things. We have all the ingredients to let everything simmer," added Alex Marquez. "It’s up to Ducati to improve the bike, because other manufacturers were making progress. In the preseason we’ll see what they bring and we’ll try to improve."
After Marc’s injury at Mandalika, the competition closed in, showing that their prototypes have moved closer to Ducati. "Last year Aprilia and KTM improved, especially with Bezzecchi and Acosta. It will be interesting to see what the manufacturers do in this final year. I trust Ducati to make improvements, given that they’ve already made gains in some areas."

Silence on the rider market

Rider market? Alex Marquez sends a clear message, even if his fate is now sealed. "It’s normal to want to ride for a factory team, but that’s a job for my manager. I’m focused on my work. It’s true that in recent days we’ve had a lot of ‘big news,’ but everyone’s trying to be right and say: ‘I said it first.’ That’s the job of managers and journalists. I have to do my job on track."

Read also

Alex Marquez bids farewell to Ducati: latest rider market newsAlex Marquez bids farewell to Ducati: latest rider market news
Alex Marquez reveals Marc's secret: "He's like a chameleonAlex Marquez reveals Marc's secret: "He's like a chameleon
Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP
MotoGP

Acosta–Ducati: KTM speak out: "Our offer is excellent, but we might lose him

31 January 2026
motogp-gresini-launch-2026 (1)
MotoGP

Here are Gresini’s 2026 Ducatis: Márquez–Aldeguer, a sensational duo for big dreams

31 January 2026

More news

Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Superbike SBK

WorldSBK: Gerloff discovers the new Kawasaki—what emerged from the tests at Jerez and Portimão

Superbike
KTM-MXGP-MX2-MOTOCROSS-2026

KTM on the attack in MXGP/MX2 2026: Adamo steps up to 450, Coenen and Laengenfelder lead the charge

Motocross
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Acosta–Ducati: KTM speak out: "Our offer is excellent, but we might lose him

MotoGP
motogp-gresini-launch-2026 (1)

Here are Gresini’s 2026 Ducatis: Márquez–Aldeguer, a sensational duo for big dreams

MotoGP

Popular articles

Alex Marquez con Acosta e Di Giannantonio

Alex Marquez bids farewell to Ducati: latest rider market news

MotoGP
Michele Pirro

Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-shakedown-day2

Toprak "licensed to surprise", Yamaha out in full force: Shakedown show at Sepang

MotoGP
bagnaia-motogp-problema-casco

Alarm over MotoGP helmet homologations: Suomy absent—what will Bagnaia do?

MotoGP
Diogo Moreira

Honda Brazil returns to MotoGP with Diogo Moreira

MotoGP

Loading