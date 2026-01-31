Alex Marquez bids farewell to Ducati: latest rider market news

The MotoGP season has kicked off earlier than expected, even though we’re only at the Sepang Shakedown. The rider market is in full swing despite the tight-lipped riders and team managers. Jorge Martin’s departure from Aprilia is certain, with a lucrative contract from Yamaha on the table. Pedro Acosta has already reached an agreement with Ducati, and Fabio Quartararo with Honda. Now it’s time for Alex Marquez to make some big decisions as well.

Alex Marquez leaves Gresini

The vice world champion will contest his fourth MotoGP season with the Gresini team. This year he will finally have a Desmosedici with factory specifications, thanks to his excellent results in 2025. After finishing second in the final standings, Alex Marquez wants a seat on the factory team, but there will never be room for him alongside his brother Marc. Hence the decision to leave at the end of the Championship. According to paddock rumors, Alex is ready to sign with KTM, where he would pair up with Maverick Vinales in the factory squad. Consequently, Brad Binder would be left out of the Top Class...

Bagnaia at a crossroads

Ducati’s decision to bet on Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta leaves Pecco Bagnaia in a tough spot. The two-time MotoGP champion reportedly has two options: Aprilia or “step down” to the VR46 team with a factory bike. It’s still unclear whether Valentino Rossi’s team will continue its partnership with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Honda and Yamaha, who have no budget issues, are also lurking to see if they can seize the moment and snatch the Turin-born rider.

Bezzecchi looks for a teammate

In the meantime, Marco Bezzecchi prefers not to experiment. Although he received enticing offers from Japan, particularly from Honda, the Italian prioritizes his personal well-being. Bezzecchi feels highly supported in Noale. His intention is to keep leading the official project for the Italian company, where he feels central.

Aprilia, however, isn’t standing still and is already exploring alternatives in case the Bagnaia signing falls through. One of the most popular options is Enea Bastianini. Enea’s stint at KTM hasn’t gone as hoped, so he would welcome a return to an Italian bike.

Who gets left out of MotoGP...

What’s certain is that this year’s selection process will be significant, and many athletes like Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Luca Marini will struggle to find a competitive bike. For some of them, it will be difficult even to stay in MotoGP. Pressure is also coming from Moto2, with a talent pool pushing aggressively for promotion. David Alonso, Dani Holgado, and Manuel Gonzalez are strongly tipped to step up to MotoGP in 2027. Alonso in particular is on VR46’s radar.

Acosta’s prediction