MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Too much talk": Quartararo quashes the rumors, but the 2027 market is already on fire

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 30 January 2026 at 12:13
motogp-quartararo-shakedown-sepang
Fabio Quartararo is brief and vague: just a few words to comment on the sensational market bombshell.
Inevitably, a few comments on the news of the day couldn’t be missing, namely that Fabio Quartararo seems ready to leave Yamaha for Honda. The three days of the Shakedown in Sepang are underway (here is today’s report), and Yamaha is the only manufacturer that has been able to bring both its two test riders and all the factory riders. The rider market for 2027 is already in full swing, and it seems there are quite a few sensational moves in the works—one of which is the possibility that Yamaha’s last flag-bearer (he has raced with this brand for his entire MotoGP career so far) could leave the Iwata project to embark on a new challenge. But what does the man himself think?

Lips sealed

In a short video posted on MotoGP’s official social channels, Quartararo is asked to respond precisely to yesterday’s market bombshell. The answers are very concise. Too much chatter is the first comment from the 2021 world champion, made in Yamaha colors, accompanied by an eloquent hand gesture. “Let’s focus on what we can focus on.” That is, the current V4 project, in which all of Iwata’s hopes are pinned. But perhaps not Fabio Quartararo’s, who is certainly doing his math and working on his contract for next season, given that, like everyone else’s, it expires at the end of 2026. His final response is simply the zip-the-lips gesture, and that’s the end of it.

Isn’t it too early?

The first official tests won’t be until next week, three teams still have to show up (Gresini Ducati, Honda HRC Castrol, Pro Honda LCR), and the 2026 season will only start in a month. Yet the 2027 rider market has long since kicked off, and rumors of all kinds about the fates of the premier class riders didn’t start just yesterday, with no shortage of potential revolutionary moves. Time flies—2027 is practically tomorrow—but talking about the future before the season has even started is becoming a bad habit…

Read also

Aleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the ShakedownAleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the Shakedown
Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26
Fabio Quartararo

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

toprak-motogp-shakedown-day2
MotoGP

Toprak "licensed to surprise", Yamaha out in full force: Shakedown show at Sepang

30 January 2026
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the Shakedown

30 January 2026

More news

Iker-Lecuona-Ducati-Panigale-Superbike-SBK-Test-Portimao

SBK, Iker Lecuona explains the Honda-to-Ducati switch: "Here's what's changed

Superbike
Somkiat Chantra Superbike SBK Honda HRC

SBK, Chantra fails to recover for Phillip Island: Honda calls up Nagashima and Vickers

Superbike
toprak-motogp-shakedown-day2

Toprak "licensed to surprise", Yamaha out in full force: Shakedown show at Sepang

MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the Shakedown

MotoGP

Popular articles

Petrucci Oliveira BMW Test Valencia SBK Superbike

SBK test, BMW take to Valencia: Petrucci and Oliveira in action on the M 1000 RR

Superbike
motogp-shakedown-sepang

Yamaha at full strength, eyes on Toprak: three days of MotoGP shakedown at Sepang

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-shakedown-day2

Toprak "licensed to surprise", Yamaha out in full force: Shakedown show at Sepang

MotoGP
Michele Pirro

Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo

Market bombshell: Quartararo to Honda, Marini and Mir out?

MotoGP

Loading