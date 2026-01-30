Aleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the Shakedown

The 2026 Sepang Shakedown kicked off with Aleix Espargaró leading the way on the Honda RC-V. But the Granollers rider is making headlines both on and off the track, once again confirming himself as one of the most charismatic figures in the MotoGP paddock.

Aleix on top in the Shakedown

Aleix is starting his second year as an HRC test rider. This year he will be working full-time, both on the evolution of the 2026 prototype and on the 2027 bike, which will be radically different as required by the regulations. Very active on social media, the elder of the Espargaró brothers posted a few images with a message: "Ready to start my 22nd season. 2026-2005." He has been pounding the asphalt of the World Championship for two decades, despite never winning a world title. Yet he has played a central role for many brands, especially Aprilia, bringing the RS-GP to its current level.

Back-and-forth with a hater

Alas, a fan decided to insult the Honda test rider on social media, labeling him an "exhibitionist" and a "tax evader" for living in Andorra. He also accused him of being an irrelevant rider throughout his career. Aleix Espargaró doesn’t need anyone to defend him, because he’s usually the first to step up when someone tries to provoke him. So he grabbed his phone and decided to respond to the insulter…

The Honda tester promptly hit back at the accusations. "Irrelevant, you say? I’ve been a factory rider since 2015, I retired and I’m a test rider for the best manufacturer in the world. I wanted to become a professional cyclist and I’m on the best team, plus I have a dream family. All that’s left is to go to the moon…" wrote #41 bluntly.

Espargaró, a model athlete

The reply went viral, proving that Aleix hasn’t changed. A rider who says what he thinks, with no filter, ready to trade blow for blow even with haters. Shortly after, another fan sent him a much more affectionate message, calling him a role model for the new generation of athletes.

At this point, Aleix changed tone. "I’ve never felt comfortable having to be a role model; I’m just another athlete, very hard-working and disciplined, nothing more! But it makes me happy to know that I inspire and motivate people to improve themselves, to play sports and to pursue their dreams as I did."