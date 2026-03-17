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Why not cancel it?": the postponement of the Qatar GP sparks controversy and divides fans

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 11:55
motogp-qatar
The postponement of the Qatar GP has set the web ablaze, with some very harsh comments about this decision...
An inevitable decision that, however, doesn’t satisfy. The Qatar Grand Prix, initially scheduled for April, has been postponed to November, right in the middle of an already packed period of GPs. Postponed, not canceled, even though it’s plain that the ongoing war unfortunately won’t end overnight... This is the point that has triggered fans across all social media, with many rather harsh and furious comments following the current decision. Considering that Liberty Media and MotoGP SEG (formerly Dorna Sports) have emphasized that they take fans’ opinions very seriously, it remains to be seen what stance they will take after all these unfavorable comments...

"Why not cancel it? It’s madness!"

As reported by our colleagues at Paddock-GP, the web is full of criticism against this postponement, seen by fans as particularly forced. "They’re moving two races, causing huge difficulties for organizers and for fans who had planned to travel. All to avoid canceling a race whose grandstands have always been empty. Well done" is one of the comments that has recently appeared. Another comment is even harsher: "What a stupid idea! It should be canceled. No one will fly to Qatar this year, let alone attend a race. Needlessly disrupting the Portimão and Valencia events is pure delusion." Some are even more explicit, directly bringing up money. "Qatar’s money is too important to turn down." Or, "Why not just cancel it and avoid all these problems? Pushing Portimão and Valencia back to almost December seems like madness."
The situation is certainly even more chaotic than it was during the pandemic. Ongoing tensions and wars are completely upsetting the balance, and as a result enormous difficulties are emerging in terms of logistics, safety, and commercial interests. The only hope we can express is that this global madness ends as soon as possible, and the MotoGP or other championships are decidedly marginal in comparison...
The original Paddock-GP article HERE

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byDiana Tamantini

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