Market bombshell: Quartararo to Honda, Marini and Mir out?

The MotoGP rider market gets another shake-up. This transfer window was billed as frenetic and full of twists, and expectations won’t be disappointed.

According to some rumors, Fabio Quartararo will leave Yamaha to join Honda. A basic agreement is reportedly already in place; only the official announcement is missing. The paddock is buzzing on the eve of the Sepang test.

Divorce after eight years

The partnership between the French rider and the Iwata manufacturer would end after eight years together. Quartararo was crowned world champion in 2021 and became Iwata’s main standard-bearer during a period first marked by success and then by a gradual loss of competitiveness. Since joining the factory team, “El Diablo” has been Yamaha’s reference point. In these colors he has collected 11 wins, 32 podiums, and 21 poles in the MotoGP class. After the world title, a downturn began that dampened his enthusiasm and created some discontent.

Mir and Marini out?