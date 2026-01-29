Market bombshell: Quartararo to Honda, Marini and Mir out?

The MotoGP rider market gets another shake-up. This transfer window was billed as frenetic and full of twists, and expectations won’t be disappointed.
According to some rumors, Fabio Quartararo
will leave Yamaha to join Honda. A basic agreement is reportedly already in place; only the official announcement is missing. The paddock is buzzing on the eve of the Sepang test.
Divorce after eight years
The partnership between the French rider and the Iwata manufacturer would end after eight years together. Quartararo was crowned world champion in 2021 and became Iwata’s main standard-bearer during a period first marked by success and then by a gradual loss of competitiveness. Since joining the factory team, “El Diablo” has been Yamaha’s reference point. In these colors he has collected 11 wins, 32 podiums, and 21 poles in the MotoGP class. After the world title, a downturn began that dampened his enthusiasm and created some discontent.
Mir and Marini out?
Despite the switch to a V4 engine, Fabio Quartararo
is said to have decided to change teams. According to Motorsport, he has already reached an agreement with HRC, so the 2026 season will be his last with the Iwata manufacturer. The news isn’t exactly shocking, given the tensions that have built up between the two parties in recent times. But perhaps not everyone expected a move to the Golden Wing brand. Joan Mir and Luca Marini have been put on notice. Honda has long been tracking Pedro Acosta
, and last year it tried to push for Jorge Martin before his contract termination with Aprilia. In any case, the manufacturer from the Land of the Rising Sun intends to assemble a top-tier rider lineup.