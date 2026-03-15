Marc Marquez shock: ready to retire, but only on one condition

At 33 years of age, Marc Marquez is one of the oldest riders on the MotoGP grid, as well as the most successful. He remains the big favorite for the 2027 season, despite a first Grand Prix that was not yet flawless. But injuries have left an indelible mark on the Ducati rider, who makes no secret of considering retirement in the short term.

The tough climb back

Soon the nine-time world champion will announce his contract renewal with Ducati . Some bet it will be his last, and that he’ll end his career with beloved Honda. Everything will depend on his physical condition and the results over the next two years. In an interview with Radio Onda Cero, Marc Marquez admits he would sign his resignation on the spot to end his MotoGP career without suffering any more injuries, rather than win more titles.

Having returned to being world champion after a five-year drought, he is the leading candidate for the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. He can reach ten and thus surpass Valentino Rossi. But the path that brought him back to the top after the Jerez 2020 injury wasn’t easy; it would have tested anyone. Many would have already thrown in the towel. Instead, the phenomenon from Cervera believed, gritted his teeth, gave up millions of euros to bet on Ducati, and returned to being the king of the Top Class. "When you’re injured, you’re in a cage. But as soon as the doctor opens it a little, you bolt out."

Injuries and surgeries have changed Marquez’s mindset: "I’ve matured twice as much as in ten years of victories." The decision to leave HRC and move to the Gresini satellite Ducati in 2024 was the boldest and most successful move of his life. Now that he has triumphed with the Desmosedici as well, he feels less pressure. Priorities are different: "I would retire without any more injuries. I’d do it right away." But don’t think for a second he’ll just be making up the numbers on track. The goal is "to win another world championship; of course I’ll try."