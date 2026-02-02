MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Honda HRC Castrol, here are the 2026 RC-Vs: a new challenge to win with Marini and Mir

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 02 February 2026 at 11:18
mir-marini-honda-hrc-2026
Honda HRC Castrol is the last team to officially unveil the RCV liveries for its 2026 MotoGP season.
After leaving the last category of concessions, Honda HRC Castrol wants to continue its climb in MotoGP. After yesterday’s presentation of the feisty LCR Honda duo, it’s now time for the factory team to reveal its color scheme for tackling the 2026 season, an important year both for the change involved in moving from rank D to rank C in the concessions, and because it will be the final year with the current 1000cc before the switch to 850cc. Luca Marini and Joan Mir, as well as the brand itself, want to close this chapter in style, showing that the progress seen in 2025 indicates they’ve taken the right path back to the top.
2026 Honda RC213V

A celebratory 2026 for HRC 

"It’s a special year for Honda HRC: we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of our first participation in the premier class," highlighted president Koji Watanabe. A 2026 that should be celebrated in the best possible way. "Everyone in this team plays their part, as do all our partners, and I wish to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved in the progress made in 2025. Our goal for this season is clear: we must continue on the trajectory we’ve started and fight consistently at the front. Luca Marini has shown a steady hand and a sharp technical mind, while Joan Mir’s determination and resilience inspire us all. I would also like to praise Castrol for its commitment as our partnership continues to strengthen."
"The DNA of this company is competition," emphasized team manager Alberto Puig. "What prevails, what ultimately determines the direction, is the passion for victory and the passion for racing that this company has shown throughout its history. Honda’s foundations for 2026 are those of 2025: there have been solid developments from a technical standpoint and both riders have managed to make progress. Marini’s consistency was key to the move to the new Concessions Grade, and Mir was able to showcase his champion’s talent with two great podiums."

The charge of the Honda HRC riders

"The progress we showed in 2025 was incredible," declared Luca Marini. "All winter I worked to improve myself and to start this new season in 2026. Our goals are clear: be there fighting at the front and make the most of every opportunity that comes our way. Everyone in this project did their homework over the winter and I can’t wait to get back on the Honda RC213V and go racing again. In the final year of the 1,000 cc class we need to finish well and enjoy the good moments along the way."
Clear goals as well for Joan Mir: "In 2026 we’ll need to regain the consistency we struggled with last year. We’ve shown that both I and the Honda RC213V have the speed and capability to make Honda HRC proud. These two pre-season tests will be very important to prepare everything as best as possible for the start of the year. I’m sure all the Honda HRC engineers have worked diligently over the winter. There’s no time to waste, we must work from the very first lap to reach the maximum and bring Honda HRC back to its rightful place."

