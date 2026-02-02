Honda
HRC Castrol is the last team to officially unveil the RCV liveries for its 2026 MotoGP season.
After leaving the last category of concessions, Honda HRC Castrol
wants to continue its climb in MotoGP. After yesterday’s presentation of the feisty LCR Honda duo
, it’s now time for the factory team to reveal its color scheme for tackling the 2026 season, an important year both for the change involved in moving from rank D to rank C in the concessions, and because it will be the final year with the current 1000cc before the switch to 850cc. Luca Marini and Joan Mir, as well as the brand itself, want to close this chapter in style, showing that the progress seen in 2025 indicates they’ve taken the right path back to the top.
"It’s a special year for Honda HRC: we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of our first participation in the premier class,"
highlighted president Koji Watanabe
. A 2026 that should be celebrated in the best possible way. "Everyone in this team plays their part, as do all our partners, and I wish to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved in the progress made in 2025. Our goal for this season is clear: we must continue on the trajectory we’ve started and fight consistently at the front. Luca Marini has shown a steady hand and a sharp technical mind, while Joan Mir’s determination and resilience inspire us all. I would also like to praise Castrol for its commitment as our partnership continues to strengthen."