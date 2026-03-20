Rain and drama in Goiania: Razgatlioglu stuns, Zarco on top, Marquez 2nd

Unstable weather brings surprises, both positive and negative, in MotoGP Practice at Goiania. Report and standings.

It starts with a light drizzle, then it gets progressively worse. Very tricky conditions that deliver shocks—above all, Toprak Razgatlioglu managing to take 3rd place! A stunning result behind Johann Zarco in the lead and Marc Marquez in 2nd. We can say the MotoGP Practice effectively ended almost half an hour early, as the standings froze with the worsening conditions. And there are negative surprises too, with Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez at the back! Here’s how this chaotic final Friday session at the Ayrton Senna Autodrome unfolded.

Q2 to secure... in the rain?

As mentioned, it’s a very light rain, but MotoGP finds itself in this situation heading into the most important Friday session at the Goiania Autodrome. Everyone heads out on slicks right away to make the most of the track while it’s still good, but things immediately get complicated for Binder, who crashes. Shortly after, Miller goes down too, while the Hondas make an early impression, particularly the LCR bikes, before a crash for Moreira . It’s not the best moment; it’s a frantic dash for the best lap time with rain that could intensify at any second. Meanwhile, watch out for Razgatlioglu, who’s capitalizing on the moment and temporarily grabs the top 5!

Morbidelli, on the other hand, raises his hand to signal a technical problem with his VR46 Ducati, which he leaves to the marshals. Mid-session, however, the feared scenario arrives: the rain comes for real! Everyone heads back to the box, the standings are frozen, and we can call the session done, even if the clock keeps ticking. The surprise of the day is Toprak Razgatlioglu, shining in 3rd place behind Johann Zarco in the lead and Marc Marquez in 2nd. A nasty surprise for Marco Bezzecchi, with Aprilia admitting they never found the right setup in this session, and then the rain did the rest...

The standings