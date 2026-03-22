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Aprilia ignites Brazil: Bezzecchi triumphs, Martin shines, record crowd

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 22 March 2026 at 19:48
bezzecchi-motogp-aprilia-brasile
Super Aprilia in the Brazilian GP: one-two sealed by Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, then Di Giannantonio 3rd. Race report and standings.
Marco Bezzecchi breaks away solo for a stunning first MotoGP victory in Brazil. Jorge Martin, buoyed by the Sprint podium, secures a strong second place, locking in a superb Aprilia one-two. Then a fiery head-to-head between Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez for the final step of the podium, ultimately clinched by the VR46 rider, while Pecco Bagnaia unfortunately is out prematurely... These are the hottest talking points from the Goiania GP, shortened due to track conditions, yet it still thrilled the record crowd that turned out not to miss MotoGP’s return to the South American country. Here’s how it went.

MotoGP Race

The GP was shortened by 8 laps, with the new distance dropping from 31 to 23 laps due to track degradation, in a record-breaking weekend for Brazil with 148,384 fans in attendance. As for tires, most chose hard–medium, except for Quartararo, Rins and Razgatlioglu who opted for the soft front. Last-minute changes for others: Acosta, the two factory Honda HRC riders and Vinales switched from medium to soft. Lightning launch for Bezzecchi, who moves ahead of the poleman Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Martin and the rest. On lap one Miller crashes, later Binder goes down, while within a few laps there’s a notable shake-up at the front: Marquez had passed Di Giannantonio, the latter gets back ahead, but a watchful Martin finds a gap and slips past both, moving into P2. A very bitter end instead for Bagnaia, who slides out and retires, and Mir is KO as well. Up front the Aprilias really have no rivals: Marco Bezzecchi has flown away, and Jorge Martin is firmly in second place... Behind them there’s a tight duel between Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez to secure the final podium spot. In the end the VR46 rider prevails, while it’s total celebration for Aprilia, making history in Goiania with a superb one-two!

The standings

Race standings image

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Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

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