The MXGP king won't back down: Romain Febvre, the "old-timer" challenging the young lions

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 26 January 2026 at 11:36
At 34, he will be the oldest on the grid: Romain Febvre, reigning champion headed into the 2026 MXGP challenge.
He will be the “oldest” rider on the Motocross World Championship grid, but it’s certainly no exaggeration to say that Romain Febvre is in better shape than ever, undoubtedly buoyed by the MXGP crown he just wrapped up in 2025. The ace from Épinal, who turned 34 on December 31, the man who delivered Kawasaki its first MXGP title, will stay with the same brand in 2026 and, for the second time since moving up to the premier class, will roll up to the gate with the number 1 plate. He’s the rider to watch—and, of course, the one to beat, as is always the case with defending champions.

A goal to achieve

Riders like Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser have opted for a complete shake-up: the former said goodbye to KTM to embrace the Honda project, the very seat the latter vacated to challenge himself anew with Yamaha. In contrast, Romain Febvre remains steadfastly loyal to Kawasaki’s colors—the brand with which he claimed his second MXGP world crown, exactly 10 years after his first title won with Yamaha in his rookie season in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship. At 34, is retirement imminent? Not for Febvre, who already has his sights set on a third crown, a result that would further cement his place in history. He now boasts two titles in the premier class, matching Frédéric Bolley (Honda, 1999–2000) and Mickaël Pichon (Suzuki, 2001–2002). Ahead of him now is only Yves De Maria, who captured three world titles in the now-defunct MX3 category with two different manufacturers, as Febvre has done: he triumphed with KTM in 2004 and 2006, and completed the hat trick with Yamaha in 2007.

“The time to stop will come...”

It comes for everyone, and Romain Febvre is no exception. At 34 he’s still fully capable of making his mark—the recent world title proves it—but the thought naturally arises in comparison with younger riders. “Now it’s closer, for sure,” admitted the French champion. He also confirmed his future plans, which don’t just revolve around the pursuit of a possible third MXGP title. “I’ll go for it again this year,” he said. “Then I think that at the end of the season, if I can get a deal that allows me to sign for just one year, I’ll take it so I can stop when I want. I don’t want to sign another major two- or three-year contract—it wouldn’t make sense for me.”
The first race is in Argentina in early March, with plenty of rivals ready to make their case. Not only Herlings and Gajser, but also young rookies like Kay de Wolf, Lucas Coenen, and our own Andrea Adamo, plus Alberto Forato lining up with Fantic: all set to battle the veteran and current MXGP champion.

