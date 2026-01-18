Marco Bezzecchi: "Marquez? Don't make too many comparisons

Marco Bezzecchi won the final race of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, the top non-Ducati rider in the final standings. Among the contenders for the 2026 title is the rider from Romagna as well, thanks to an Aprilia that has shown steady growth. The contract renewal is only a matter of details, but pressure is now mounting on the VR46 Academy pupil.

A strong debut with Aprilia

Last year Bez managed to carry the Noale team after Jorge Martin’s various injuries. He pushed forward the evolution of the RS-GP and collected valuable results, with three wins and six podiums. "It was difficult for me, for the whole team, and for the factory. But to be honest, it was also an opportunity for me... I wouldn’t say I became a leader. I just tried to be myself and push everyone toward the same goal: getting back to the top. The rest came naturally."

Martin’s return

Jorge can help in many aspects," You all know he’s super fast and very strong in the race... He’s already been MotoGP world champion, so he knows how to win. We hope he fully recovers soon and that we can have great battles." To aim for the MotoGP title, a few more tenths need to be shaved off and details refined, after finding an excellent base in 2025. Plus, there will be an experienced rider like Jorge Martin in the box from the very first Grand Prix. "," Marco Bezzecchi emphasizes. "."

Bez’s ambitions

The Italian Aprilia rider doesn’t want to talk about the title, but he knows the path to get there. "My main goal is to try to start well. That’s what we missed last year, because the first part of the season cost us a lot. It would be great to try to start competitively, fighting for the top 5, the top 3, and maybe even something more. But we must not rush: I just want to start the test calmly, stay focused, and enjoy the bike again. After a couple of races we’ll be able to set a clear target."

