MotoGP market heating up: Bezzecchi puts the brakes on rumors and focuses solely on the track

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 17 January 2026 at 08:45
bezzecchi-motogp-aprilia-2026
Marco Bezzecchi already courted by the MotoGP paddock for the revolutionary 2027 season?
With all riders’ contracts expiring at the end of the year, it’s a discussion that, unfortunately, has already gained traction. Probably too early—we still have to do the tests... A thought echoed by the Aprilia rider himself, who reiterates he wants to hit the track with the new RS-GP before thinking about the future. The market, however, is moving very (too) quickly, and the rider from Romagna likely won’t have much time before making a decision about his future, with or without Aprilia. When asked, he doesn’t shy away from commenting on money. “It depends on priorities,” he replies. “But all MotoGP riders think about winning. If you win, you earn more. But that’s not my life’s goal.”

2027? Not yet 

The 2026 MotoGP season hasn’t even started, but it seems that Marco Bezzecchi might already be among the most sought-after riders after what we saw last year. So the question arises whether he’ll continue his partnership with Aprilia or if more interesting offers will appear... “We haven’t even started the bike yet; talking about these things is strange,” declared Marco Bezzecchi right after the presentation. He doesn’t want to think about it now; he prefers to revisit the topic later. “I could also take advantage of the moment in my favor... But I prefer to ride the bike, then the rest will follow.” Essentially, evaluate any options once he’s proven his worth on track. He also admits that “We’re all kind of in the same boat; we don’t know where we’ll end up. It’ll be quite a big change. First I want to ride the bike, and I’ll already feel calmer, then we’ll think about the rest.”

“They really moved me” 

An interesting tidbit came from a question about the best bike he’s ever ridden. “I’d say the Mahindra Moto3—it was a really great bike. And the RS-GP25!” commented Bezzecchi, who then tossed in a joking remark about a potential headline for the journalists present after the main event. Then he turned serious again. “The first time at the company [Aprilia], shortly after signing the contract, I saw the eyes of all the guys... The emotion in seeing me, even though I was coming off a difficult season. That trust in me, the desire to see me do well... It really moved me,” admitted Bezzecchi. “Then when I came back before the holidays, I saw that pride again. It’s definitely one of the things that moved me the most.”

The gap to Ducati 

Inevitably, Marco Bezzecchi is Aprilia’s benchmark heading into this new MotoGP 2026 season. Is he ready for the challenge against Ducati? “It’s not just about Ducati, but all our rival manufacturers, and against Marc Marquez,” he replies. “Last year he was incredibly strong, and so was Ducati, but we shouldn’t dwell on that. We have to focus on ourselves, on Aprilia, trying to do our best and improve day by day.” You need the right mix of satisfaction for the results achieved and the “hunger” that drives you toward new goals. He, however, starts again from 3rd in the world championship after a season to remember, so with a different perspective compared to previous years. “There’s always something to improve; everything can teach me something, to do better,” he emphasized.

Why Marco Bezzecchi Is the MVP of the 2025 Season (and Aprilia's)
Bezzecchi fires up Aprilia: "We want more." Roaring restart in MotoGP 2026
