The new rule for Moto2 wild cards is already stirring debate

Just like Moto3, Moto2 in the plans of Dorna Sports/Liberty Media will increasingly need to be a feeder series for MotoGP. A preparatory and developmental category for riders expected one day to line up, ideally as contenders, in the premier class. However, a regulation introduced for the 2026 season is sparking debate and, in some respects, revolutionizing the market.

THE NEW MOTO2 WILD CARD RULE

In recent months, Dorna and IRTA have debated how to regulate wild cards for the single-engine Triumph 765 category. The original intent was firmly to grant these spot entries to “up-and-coming” riders, but in the end the newly introduced rule seems to drift a bit from this goal.

MANUFACTURERS WITH CONCESSIONS

As in MotoGP, Moto2 also has concessions for manufacturers (chassis builders), with a system that somewhat mirrors the original scheme of the top class. Manufacturers who have scored 6 points are excluded from concessions, with points awarded based on podium finishes: 3 points for each win, 2 for each second place, and 1 point for each third place. Therefore, KALEX and Boscoscuro are already outside the concessions, while Forward is among the manufacturers entered full-time in the World Championship.

WILD CARDS ONLY FOR MANUFACTURERS WITH CONCESSIONS

The 2026 regulations will allow riders to take part in up to 3 wild cards per season only with chassis from manufacturers that fall under the concessions. This rules out riders wishing to do so with KALEX or Boscoscuro, while clearing the way for Forward or companies returning to the category, such as NTS, which recently competed at the Valencia Grand Prix with Hector Garzò. This represents a great opportunity for the aforementioned outfits, especially if they are simultaneously involved (as Forward was for years) in the Moto2 European Championship. It’s a chance to carry out development and, why not, to set up a program with young riders between the MotoJunior circus and a few world wild cards.

RIDERS’ PLANS CHANGE

The regulation certainly helps manufacturers covered by concessions, highlighting their commitment and investments (Forward, now KLINT Racing Team, above all) to refine and grow their respective projects. For some riders, the new rule has changed their 2026 plans midstream, nullifying certain opportunities that arose during 2025. Reigning Moto2 European Champion Milan Pawelec made his world debut as a wild card at Brno, while Alberto Ferrandez stood out and secured a world seat with BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha also thanks to a spot entry at Misano with a Boscoscuro.