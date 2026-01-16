Ducati–Pedro Acosta deal (almost) done: VR46 dreaming big

The MotoGP rider market is buzzing, even if the first signatures will still take a few weeks. Everyone is waiting for the announcement of Marc Marquez’s renewal with Ducati, after which the next moves will follow like a domino effect. Manager Albert Valera talks about the future of his clients: Pedro Acosta and Jorge Martin.

Jorge Martin after the injury

Winds of change are starting to blow through the MotoGP paddock. An exciting rider market full of twists is on the horizon, where a possible move by Pecco Bagnaia to Aprilia cannot be ruled out. The Noale management is tempted, aware that Jorge Martin will almost certainly leave the RS-GP in 2027. Whatever happens, it will be a real reshuffle on the grid. Making predictions isn’t easy, but Albert Valera isn’t hiding in the shadows...

At the Piaggio Group team presentation in Milan, the Spanish agent didn’t mince words. "Jorge won a world championship last year, but now we’re coming off a challenging season. However, we are full of hope. Jorge is ready to regain his former glory and is determined to fight for the championship until the very end!".

Will Martinator leave Aprilia?

Last summer, ‘Martinator’ intended to leave Aprilia without waiting for his contract to expire. But Massimo Rivola and the top brass at the Veneto manufacturer put up a wall, forcing the Spanish rider to honor it under penalty of hefty financial clauses. At the end of 2026 he will be free to leave the Italian brand. "On our side, there’s no lingering wound. Aprilia did everything possible to keep Jorge, and we respect that. In every conflict, we’ve seen the positives; they truly believe in him, and that is incredibly valuable", Valera admitted.

Aprilia has become a leading team on the MotoGP grid, and the RS-GP is becoming a highly coveted bike for everyone. Second in the 2025 Constructors’ standings, third place with Bezzecchi in the riders’ standings... "They’re in a privileged position for many riders... including Martin!", the manager went on. Nothing can be ruled out, but the feeling is that ‘Martinator’ wants a change of scenery...

Ducati eyeing Pedro Acosta

The possibilities are enormous. While VR46 is an option, our primary goal is to secure a seat in a factory team, preferably Ducati or another top contender. That’s the dream!". But what about Pedro Acosta , the jewel of the rider market? Recently, Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team reiterated its interest in the young Spaniard, who has visited the Tavullia Ranch on several occasions. Could this be Acosta’s next big move? "".

Time is of the essence, and Albert Valera wants to put things in writing as soon as possible. "The choice of team will depend on the people around him. The right support staff can make the difference in a rider’s satisfaction and performance. Unlike previous years, waiting to see how the bikes perform doesn’t make sense. Expect significant market moves soon, and we’ll know the fate of many riders within the first races".