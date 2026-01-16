MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK, bad news for Honda: Somkiat Chantra has fractured a forearm

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 16 January 2026 at 10:15
Somkiat Chantra Superbike SBK Honda HRC
Chantra injured just days before the first 2026 Superbike test: Honda’s statement.
One of the rookies of the new SBK season is Somkiat Chantra, coming off a poor year in MotoGP and moving to the HRC team alongside Jake Dixon, another debutant arriving from Moto2. The two have already tested the CBR1000R-R Fireblade SP in 2025 in a test at Jerez, after wrapping up their respective commitments in the World Championship. In recent weeks, they’ve been training hard to be ready for what awaits them in 2026.

Superbike 2026, Chantra injured: Honda’s statement

Unfortunately, this morning the HRC team issued a statement regarding the injury sustained by the former Honda LCR MotoGP rider:
"Somkiat Chantra was involved in an accident during a private training session at the Sepang International Circuit while riding a stock Honda CBR1000RR-R. The Thai rider was transported to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where X-rays revealed a fracture of the right forearm.
Once back in Thailand, Chantra will undergo further medical examinations. Honda HRC will provide additional updates in the coming days."
Recovery times have not been announced, but with that type of injury it seems unlikely that Chantra will be present at the Jerez tests (January 21–22) and Portimão (January 28–29). The final pre-season test will be at Phillip Island on February 16–17.
We must wait for further news on the Asian rider’s condition, but at this point it seems likely that Jonathan Rea will team up with Dixon at least for the first tests. The six-time Superbike World Champion has been hired as an HRC test rider and is ready to put his experience to use in developing the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

