Andrea Dovizioso, more than just a test rider: a central role in the Yamaha project

Dovizioso is deeply involved in the process Yamaha has undertaken to try to get back to the top in MotoGP.

Yamaha finished the 2025 MotoGP championship in last place in the constructors’ standings, which was certainly a major disappointment. But the Iwata-based manufacturer is going through revolutionary years in its racing department, as evidenced by the new engineers hired and the historic decision to switch to a V4 engine. When there are so many radical changes, it’s not easy to be competitive in a short time. Among the people involved in the project is Andrea Dovizioso

MotoGP, Andrea Dovizioso’s roles at Yamaha

Last June, Yamaha made official a three-year agreement with Dovizioso for the roles of test rider and performance consultant for the riders. After retiring in 2022, he had already returned to ride the M1 in 2024 at Misano to replace Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha’s test rider who had been injured. His feedback was greatly appreciated, and the Iwata company deemed it appropriate to offer him a deeper collaboration.

In addition to riding the bike in the scheduled tests, he has to act as a ‘bridge’ between the riders and the engineers, strengthening relationships and communication. He is a link between the various actors involved in the development process; the goal is to create strong synergy among everyone and grow the technical project.

Dovi motivated to help the Iwata factory

This week, during a special evening organized by the Panathlon Club Forlì, Dovizioso spoke again about his current role: "Yamaha understood that it was time to change the team, starting with the engineers — reports Forlì Today — but it takes a bit of time to make up the ground lost. Over about two years I’ve carried out six tests, now Yamaha wants me to be present as much as possible throughout the year. I’m in the middle: on one side I deal with the engineers, on the other with the riders, and I try to get the two groups to talk to each other so they understand one another."

The 2004 125cc world champion holds an important position within the Iwata company’s project. Thanks to his experience, expertise, and character, he’s certainly well-suited to the roles he’s been assigned. Throughout his career he has often been praised for how precise and analytical he is when providing feedback to engineers; he is a valuable asset. Fabio Quartararo himself had urged Yamaha to make greater use of him. They listened, but it will take time to return to the top in a championship like MotoGP.