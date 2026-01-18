MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK, Somkiat Chantra has undergone surgery on his arms: recovery time still uncertain

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 18 January 2026 at 08:00
Somkiat Chantra Superbike SBK Honda HRC
Chantra was injured in recent days and had to undergo surgery: when will he be back in action in Superbike?
Fermin Aldeguer in MotoGP, Somkiat Chantra in Superbike. These are the two well-known riders who recently suffered injuries following crashes during training sessions in preparation for pre-season tests. While the Spaniard from the BK8 Gresini Racing team sustained a fracture of the left femoral shaft, the Thai rider from the Honda HRC team ended up with a fracture of his right forearm.

Superbike 2026: Somkiat Chantra’s condition

Chantra was involved in an accident at the Sepang International Circuit, where he was riding a stock Honda CBR1000R-R. He was taken to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for initial examinations and then returned to Thailand, where he underwent further tests. Honda announced that on Saturday, January 17, the rider successfully underwent surgery on both arms at Bangkok Hospital.
His right arm was put in a cast, while the left arm did not require one. The official statement specified that updates on recovery times will be provided in due course. The Thai rider will certainly not take part in the Superbike test scheduled at Jerez on January 21–22 and is also unlikely to ride in the following one at Portimão (January 28–29). We’ll see if he can get back on his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at Phillip Island, where the final pre-season test (February 16–17) and the first round of the 2026 calendar (February 20–22) will take place.
Jonathan Rea became an HRC tester in 2026, so he could take Chantra’s place in testing and possibly in the opening round, if the Asian rider doesn’t recover in time. Another option is Ryan Vickers, a rider for the Honda Racing UK team in BSB and already in action in the Superbike World Championship in 2025, when he rode the Ducati Panigale V4 R for the Motocorsa Racing team.

Read also

Superbike: Baldassarri steps up—partnerships with GiMoto and Arai and season debut on the Go Eleven DucatiSuperbike: Baldassarri steps up—partnerships with GiMoto and Arai and season debut on the Go Eleven Ducati
Honda HRC, test team overhaul: the goal is to return to the top in SBKHonda HRC, test team overhaul: the goal is to return to the top in SBK
Somkiat Chantra

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Somkiat Chantra Superbike SBK Honda HRC
Superbike

SBK, bad news for Honda: Somkiat Chantra has fractured a forearm

16 January 2026
Alvaro Bautista Barni Team Superbike SBK 2026
Superbike

Alvaro Bautista, envied, feared and penalized: "I could have retired, but I don't want regrets"

15 January 2026

More news

Joan Mir Honda HRC MotoGP

Honda on the rise and aiming to be feared again; for KTM, no surprise: "Double the budget"

MotoGP
616196375_18553428937036528_9051179032538762870_n_result

Testing in Spain for two top Yamaha teams in the FIM Endurance World Championship

Road Racing
ducati

Madonna di Campiglio between slopes and stages: Ducati takes the stage, Melandri DJs, and Bagnaia talks about Márquez

MotoGP
Ernst Degner

Betrayal, genius and speed: how Degner brought MZ's secrets to Suzuki and ushered in the Japanese era

Stories

Popular articles

Pedro Acosta e Valentino Rossi

Ducati–Pedro Acosta deal (almost) done: VR46 dreaming big

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez

Pecco Bagnaia: "With Marquez in the garage, you have two options

MotoGP
Andrea Dovizioso tester Yamaha MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso, more than just a test rider: a central role in the Yamaha project

MotoGP
rivola

Aprilia under attack: Pecco Bagnaia in Rivola's sights

MotoGP
bezzecchi-motogp-aprilia-2026

MotoGP market heating up: Bezzecchi puts the brakes on rumors and focuses solely on the track

MotoGP

Loading