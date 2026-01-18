SBK, Somkiat Chantra has undergone surgery on his arms: recovery time still uncertain

Chantra was injured in recent days and had to undergo surgery: when will he be back in action in Superbike?

Fermin Aldeguer in MotoGP, Somkiat Chantra in Superbike. These are the two well-known riders who recently suffered injuries following crashes during training sessions in preparation for pre-season tests. While the Spaniard from the BK8 Gresini Racing team sustained a fracture of the left femoral shaft, the Thai rider from the Honda HRC team ended up with a fracture of his right forearm.

Superbike 2026: Somkiat Chantra’s condition

Chantra was involved in an accident at the Sepang International Circuit, where he was riding a stock Honda CBR1000R-R. He was taken to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for initial examinations and then returned to Thailand, where he underwent further tests. Honda announced that on Saturday, January 17, the rider successfully underwent surgery on both arms at Bangkok Hospital.

His right arm was put in a cast, while the left arm did not require one. The official statement specified that updates on recovery times will be provided in due course. The Thai rider will certainly not take part in the Superbike test scheduled at Jerez on January 21–22 and is also unlikely to ride in the following one at Portimão (January 28–29). We’ll see if he can get back on his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at Phillip Island, where the final pre-season test (February 16–17) and the first round of the 2026 calendar (February 20–22) will take place.