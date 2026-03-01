MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Red-hot Moto3 duel: Almansa edges Quiles at the photo finish, Italians off the pace

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 01 March 2026 at 08:18
almansa-quiles-moto3-buriram
Almansa from pole to a razor-thin victory over Quiles, Perrone 3rd, Italians scattered... Report and standings from the Thailand GP.
It all comes down to the last two corners, with David Almansa triumphing over Maximo Quiles at the end of an extremely tight duel for the Moto3 win at Buriram. Just 3 thousandths separate them at the finish line! It’s no less of a fight behind them: four fierce contenders for the 3rd step of the podium, which goes to Valentin Perrone ahead of Alvaro Carpe, super rookie Veda Pratama, and Adrian Fernandez. No glory for our riders... Here’s how the first GP of 2026 went.
Almansa and Quiles, race decided by 3 thousandths
Almansa and Quiles, race decided by 3 thousandths

Moto3 Race

First race of the season, with Almansa on pole position with an outright record, Guido Pini 9th, and various surprises in qualifying. We’re off! Almansa, Quiles, Carpe, and Fernandez get the best launch, followed by Yamanaka and Pratama, while Pini loses a couple of positions and even has a scary moment, fortunately without consequences. Yamanaka, however, ends his race at Turn 5 on Lap 2 with a half-highside. He looks in pain, but fortunately gets back up and even restarts. Shortly after, Buchanan also goes down—last year he had the unfortunate record for most crashes across all classes... And unfortunately at Turn 12, Pini crashes too; he gets going again but his race is compromised. Up front, six riders have carved out a small gap to the rest, until Almansa and Quiles break away to reserve the duel for victory for themselves.
It seems everyone is struggling a bit with the heat; there’s no shortage of jolts and small off-track moments. But that doesn’t slow the battle—quite the opposite—even if the leaders’ showdown will have to wait until the very end. There are a few attempts earlier, but the fight ignites on the last lap: near the end Quiles strikes back, but Almansa responds and grabs the favorable line out of the final corner. They arrive side by side, only 3 thousandths between them! Further back, Valentin Perrone prevails in the podium fight, ahead of Alvaro Carpe, Veda Pratama, and Adrian Fernandez. Also on the record: a crash and retirement for Matteo Bertelle, already out of the points...

The results

Moto3 standings

Read also

Moto3 show at Buriram: Almansa leads, Pini among the best, Danish pulls off a stunning saveMoto3 show at Buriram: Almansa leads, Pini among the best, Danish pulls off a stunning save
Spanish dominance at Buriram: Almansa on pole with a Moto3 record, Pini 9th, Pratama a surpriseSpanish dominance at Buriram: Almansa on pole with a Moto3 record, Pini 9th, Pratama a surprise
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

moto2-crash-red-flag-buriram
Road Racing

Moto2 scares, the damage report: Lunetta out with a foot injury; Alonso and Garcia have no fractures

01 March 2026
gonzalez-guevara-moto2-buriram
Road Racing

Red-hot Moto2: double red flags and a Spanish duel, Gonzalez edges Guevara in 7 laps

01 March 2026

More news

Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Team MotoGP Thailandia

Bezzecchi wins and celebrates in a special robe: the backstory revealed by the rider

MotoGP
moto2-crash-red-flag-buriram

Moto2 scares, the damage report: Lunetta out with a foot injury; Alonso and Garcia have no fractures

Road Racing
bezzecchi-marquez-motogp-buriram

Bezzecchi dominates the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix, Aprilia one-two, tyre disaster for Marc Márquez

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia furious with Race Direction: Alex Marquez's response

MotoGP
gonzalez-guevara-moto2-buriram

Red-hot Moto2: double red flags and a Spanish duel, Gonzalez edges Guevara in 7 laps

Road Racing

Popular articles

huertas-infortunio-moto2-buriram

Nightmare start for Adrian Huertas: crash and foot fracture, Thai GP already over

Road Racing
toprak-sprint-motogp-buriram

Toprak Razgatlioglu on his debut: regret over the crash, but his race pace is surprising

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Sprint Thailandia

Pedro Acosta, celebration amid controversy: "Maybe it's better to finish 2nd than to win like this"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia, an early mistake at Buriram: his explanation for the 15th-fastest time

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

MotoGP

Loading