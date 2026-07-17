Why are Alex Márquez and 'Diggia' switching from Ducati to KTM?

KTM is grappling with a serious engine issue and has asked the MSMA for permission to remedy it by replacing a faulty component. A tug-of-war that involves all the key players in the MotoGP class, since the green light from all manufacturers is required to unfreeze its V4. Meanwhile, eyes are already on next season, when the two talents Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will arrive in the factory box.

Two talents for KTM

The Mattighofen manufacturer immediately had a clear vision for its next rider line-up. Out go Pedro Acosta, strongly courted by Ducati, and Brad Binder, in his final MotoGP campaign. The South African-born rider joins the group of veterans who will have to leave the Top Class next year, made up of Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins and Maverick Vinales. Curiously, both Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Di Giannantonio (VR46) will arrive from a Ducati satellite team, bringing with them some valuable technical insights.

Alex’s choice

I’m really excited because this is a great opportunity and a truly important step for my MotoGP career,” said the younger of the brothers from Cervera. A milestone achieved thanks to the second place he secured in 2025, establishing himself as vice world champion behind his brother Marc. Six years after his stint with HRC, Alex Marquez will return to race for a factory team. ",” said the younger of the brothers from Cervera. A milestone achieved thanks to the second place he secured in 2025, establishing himself as vice world champion behind his brother Marc.

Since his prospects of joining the official Ducati team were practically zero, Alex began looking for possible alternatives right away. He had been in talks with KTM since last winter and the negotiations were lightning fast. "When I started talking with KTM, they were absolutely determined to involve me in their project. They showed me everything a rider needs: passion, dedication... Why not be next year’s big surprise?"

‘Diggia’s’ difficult decision

Alongside him will be Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently near the top of the MotoGP riders’ standings. His tears were highly symbolic when he officially announced his farewell to the VR46 team. Valentino Rossi allowed him to continue his career in the premier class when Fabio had to give up his seat to Marc Marquez in 2024.

He owes a lot to the Tavullia outfit, but when a factory team comes calling there’s little you can do. "It’s really hard to think I won’t be sharing the garage with them anymore. But of course I also tried to think about myself... I believe it’s the best decision for my career, for my future. Next year I’ll turn 28 and I’ll have five years of MotoGP experience. So it was the right time to take on a new challenge and become the face of a company, of an official team."