History, culture and the future of motorcycling": Misano, an indelible fixture for MotoGP

Moving forward together until 2031: the contract renewal between the MotoGP World Championship and the Misano World Circuit is officially signed.

MotoGP at Misano is untouchable; the World Championship will continue to visit this historic track at least until 2031. This guarantees the continuity of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix on the occasion of the visit by Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP SEG, at Palazzo Mercuri, where representatives of the Republic of San Marino, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Province of Rimini, the Municipalities of the Rimini Riviera, and the Misano World Circuit gather.

Misano and MotoGP, a fixed stop since 2007

A meeting concluded with the signing of the renewal of the agreement already announced previously but now made official. After the more than 174,000 attendees recorded at the 2025 edition of the MotoGP Grand Prix, confirming steady growth over the years, it couldn’t have gone any other way. It’s also positive news for the significant economic impact on the area, quantified at over 85 million euros, multiplying each euro invested by 9.5 times.

A regular appointment since 2007 under the name of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, but the story began much earlier. In fact, between 1981 and 1993 there was the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix, for which Misano was one of the circuits, but not the only one, as the World Championship rotated it with Imola and Mugello, up until the final decision in the early years of the new millennium.

History, culture, and the future of motorcycling

“The San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix is one of the most important events on the MotoGP calendar and represents an event of great value for our sport,” commented Carmelo Ezpeleta. “The passion for motorcycling that defines this area, combined with the commitment of all the institutions involved and the Misano World Circuit, has helped make it a consistent success year after year.”

“We are very pleased to continue this solid partnership until 2031 and to keep bringing MotoGP to a place so deeply connected to the history, culture, and future of motorcycling. We look forward with enthusiasm to continuing this collaboration to further grow the event and deliver an ever more engaging experience to fans, teams, partners, and the entire community.”