Maximo Quiles: The Injury, Moto3 Dominance, and Cats

Maximo Martinez Quiles's victory at MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, if not one of the finest of his young career, is certainly close.

It certainly showed what he's become, compared to the raw talent that emerged from the Iberian Peninsula's preparatory championships. He's improved mentally, toning down the excesses that had made him famous amidst close encounters with other riders, even earning a one-round ban in the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for closing down the blameless Ruché Moodley on the Mugello straight. Today, MMQ is a different rider, with a clarity and race vision uncommon for a 2008-born rider.

VICTORY ON RETURN FROM INJURY

The victory at Aragón may be his finest, but for the Murcian rider, it's undoubtedly the most significant victory he's achieved so far. Twenty-two days after breaking his right collarbone at Silverstone and undergoing surgery, Maximo has been racing at full speed, but with his head. David Almansa has looked like a formidable opponent since practice, fending off his assaults and saving a few things for the finale. He suffered a slippage with just a few laps remaining, resisting his rival's counterattack on the tense final lap. He has learned from his mentors and managers, brothers Marc and Alex Marquez, like a sponge...

SENSATIONAL ROLL

Comparisons abound, and at CFMOTO Aspar, even with David Alonso's recent Moto3 season, a magical 2024 season with 14 wins. So far, Quiles has taken seven wins in 12 appearances, missing the podium in the 13 rounds on only two occasions: at Mugello due to his own error, and at Silverstone due to a qualifying injury. Equaling or improving the Colombian's record from two seasons ago isn't exactly within his reach, but with a triple-digit lead in the standings, he can almost think about moving to Moto2.

THANKS TO THE CATS

Quiles has surprised everyone with how he's grown in just a couple of years, with his race manner in Aragon, and even in his public acknowledgments. "I have to say thank you to my family, my team, and my cats." That's right: a self-professed and self-confessed cat lover, now known to the general public for this reason too.