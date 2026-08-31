MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Maximo Quiles: The Injury, Moto3 Dominance, and Cats

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Monday, 31 August 2026 at 09:30
Maximo Quiles
Add as a preferred source on Google
Maximo Martinez Quiles's victory at MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, if not one of the finest of his young career, is certainly close.
It certainly showed what he's become, compared to the raw talent that emerged from the Iberian Peninsula's preparatory championships. He's improved mentally, toning down the excesses that had made him famous amidst close encounters with other riders, even earning a one-round ban in the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for closing down the blameless Ruché Moodley on the Mugello straight. Today, MMQ is a different rider, with a clarity and race vision uncommon for a 2008-born rider.

VICTORY ON RETURN FROM INJURY

The victory at Aragón may be his finest, but for the Murcian rider, it's undoubtedly the most significant victory he's achieved so far. Twenty-two days after breaking his right collarbone at Silverstone and undergoing surgery, Maximo has been racing at full speed, but with his head. David Almansa has looked like a formidable opponent since practice, fending off his assaults and saving a few things for the finale. He suffered a slippage with just a few laps remaining, resisting his rival's counterattack on the tense final lap. He has learned from his mentors and managers, brothers Marc and Alex Marquez, like a sponge...

SENSATIONAL ROLL

Comparisons abound, and at CFMOTO Aspar, even with David Alonso's recent Moto3 season, a magical 2024 season with 14 wins. So far, Quiles has taken seven wins in 12 appearances, missing the podium in the 13 rounds on only two occasions: at Mugello due to his own error, and at Silverstone due to a qualifying injury. Equaling or improving the Colombian's record from two seasons ago isn't exactly within his reach, but with a triple-digit lead in the standings, he can almost think about moving to Moto2.

THANKS TO THE CATS

Quiles has surprised everyone with how he's grown in just a couple of years, with his race manner in Aragon, and even in his public acknowledgments. "I have to say thank you to my family, my team, and my cats." That's right: a self-professed and self-confessed cat lover, now known to the general public for this reason too.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Pedro Acosta isn't thinking about Ducati: dual mission before leaving KTMPedro Acosta isn't thinking about Ducati: dual mission before leaving KTM
Marc Márquez shuffles the deck—don't you suspect he's pulling our leg a bit?Marc Márquez shuffles the deck—don't you suspect he's pulling our leg a bit?
Moto3

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marquez-Bezzecchi
MotoGP

Marquez–Bezzecchi, near miss at 300 km/h: "It was scary"

31 August 2026
Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: "My brother Marc messed up

31 August 2026
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia shattered, endless crisis with the Ducati GP26: "This is humiliating"

31 August 2026

More news

Marquez-Bezzecchi

Marquez–Bezzecchi, near miss at 300 km/h: "It was scary"

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez: "My brother Marc messed up

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia shattered, endless crisis with the Ducati GP26: "This is humiliating"

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Pedro Acosta isn't thinking about Ducati: dual mission before leaving KTM

MotoGP
Ray

British Superbike by the numbers: Yamaha beats Ducati again with Rory Skinner

Road Racing

Popular articles

Marc Marquez MotoGP Aragon Motorland

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez gives his rivals false hope, then leaves them behind — updated riders’ standings

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia–Ducati total eclipse: 'This bike isn't for me anymore'

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Aragon

Aragon MotoGP Sprint: Marc Márquez shows no mercy; updated riders’ standings

MotoGP
Bezzecchi MotoGP Aragon

MotoGP Aragon Warm Up, Bezzecchi dominates and puts Marquez on notice: today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Aprilia clings to Bezzecchi: what's happening to Jorge Martin?

MotoGP

Loading