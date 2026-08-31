Alex Marquez: "My brother Marc messed up

Alex Marquez finished the Aragon Grand Prix in fourth place, a result below expectations after a weekend in which the Gresini Ducati had shown great potential. A mistake in the early laps cost him several positions, and a lack of pace made everything harder.

A podium lost at the start

The race had several key moments for the Gresini Racing rider. First, he was hindered by his brother Marc’s error with the rear device on his Ducati. Then he made his own mistake between Turns 2 and 3. And when he managed to recover his position, he realized he didn’t have the pace to fight for a spot on the podium. Fourth place in the end for Alex Marquez, behind Marc, Pedro Acosta, and Marco Bezzecchi, but ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin (5th), who keeps the lead.

The second place in the Aragon MotoGP Sprint reveals the true potential of the rider from Cervera. The race result, on the other hand, leaves a slightly bitter taste. "Today everything should have gone our way," he commented after the race. Instead, luck was not on his side. Starting with his brother Marc’s issue at the start for not properly deactivating the rear device, which cost him ground to the leading group. "He made quite a mess of it (he laughs). I thought he hadn’t set it back, but no, he had left it on."

Bittersweet race for the Gresini rider

Alex made a mistake with the gear selection between Turns 2 and 3. When he opened the throttle after shifting into third, the bike didn’t respond as expected and he even thought it might have broken. "It’s true that at the start, with Marc’s mistake, I was really affected, but I also made a mistake... In the end, that’s racing."

Once the bike’s performance stabilized, the younger Marquez brother closed the gap, but it was too late to aim for the podium. "I didn’t have great pace either; maybe if I had stayed in front I could have fought a bit more with Bezzecchi. But both Marc and Pedro had something extra today."

The win went to his older brother from the factory Ducati team, the main candidate for the MotoGP title. "Marc managed the weekend better than we did; he knew how to ration his energy, playing cat and mouse. He saved something for Saturday afternoon and for today. That’s Marc."