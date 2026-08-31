From China with a Vengeance: Here Is the First Brand for MXGP’s Historic Debut

The most talked-about names were others, yet JHL Moto emerges: the Chinese brand will make history at the next MXGP event in Shanghai.

JHL Moto, making its first appearance at the Chinese GP in Shanghai on September 13. Interestingly, the bike won’t be a 450 (the brand doesn’t have one yet) but a 350, a JHL LX350R, which will be raced by Brian Hsu, the violinist rider born in Germany, raised in Taiwan, and living in Cremona. A historic moment for China, for the rider, and for world motocross. What better occasion for a world debut than a home event? The MXGP class will see the official debut of the first Chinese manufacturer in its history, and it’s not the much-discussed KOVE or ZXMoto : it’s, making its first appearance at the Chinese GP in Shanghai on September 13. Interestingly, the bike won’t be a 450 (the brand doesn’t have one yet) but a 350, a JHL LX350R, which will be raced by Brian Hsu, the violinist rider born in Germany, raised in Taiwan, and living in Cremona. A historic moment for China, for the rider, and for world motocross.

China in MXGP, a historic step

“For me, this goes beyond the purely sporting aspect,” said Brian Hsu. “There’s also a cultural and, in some ways, political dimension, because as a Taiwanese rider, many people in China see me as one of their own. For JHL Moto, this is a historic moment: it will be the first time a Chinese motorcycle competes in the MXGP World Championship, and for them it’s an extremely important milestone.” The 28-year-old, who also speaks excellent Mandarin (one of the seven languages he knows), already has experience with a Chinese motorcycle, QJMOTOR, and he has also had the chance to ride the JHL LX350R, with promising first impressions.

The debut in Shanghai will mark a significant milestone not only for JHL Moto, but also for the Chinese motorcycle industry as a whole (market figures have become quite substantial): it will be the first true global appearance of a Chinese manufacturer in motocross via the MXGP World Championship. Brian Hsu’s presence at the Grand Prix of China combines sport, internationalization, innovation, and cultural exchange, offering sponsors the opportunity to be part of what could become a historic moment for the world of motocross.