Are the Chinese ready to enter MXGP? ZXMOTO certainly intends to

Winds of change in MXGP? ZXMOTO is negotiating with JM Racing (currently the Fantic factory team) for 2027, as the influence of Chinese manufacturers grows.

The premier class of the Motocross World Championship could welcome a new full-time manufacturer starting in 2027. Nothing is official yet, but rumors are swirling and the “evidence” from the recent Lommel GP could prove decisive for the final decision to enter MXGP alongside JM Racing. It would be no small change: for those who don’t know, the Belgian squad is currently in the category as Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, the official team of the Venetian brand, which launched a new challenge this year after ending a long partnership with Honda. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a memorable year for Fantic and its team, between less-than-stellar results and injuries to both riders...

ZXMOTO ready for the MXGP challenge?

While KOVE has officially stated that Motocross is not yet in the plans , at least not in the very short term, here’s another Chinese brand seemingly intent on jumping straight into the new challenge. As reported by GateDrop , ZXMOTO had initially planned to enter the EMX250 championship in 2027. It now appears everything has changed: even though, as mentioned, there is nothing official from the brand yet, several clues suggest that the 2027 MXGP season could kick off an intriguing collaboration between ZXMOTO and one of the most experienced teams in the championship, further expanding the growing influence of Chinese manufacturers in world-class Motocross.

It could also be an interesting relaunch for Jacky Martens’ outfit since, as noted, the current situation in the 2026 MXGP World Championship is rather disappointing. Alberto Forato is out injured again, this time indefinitely, to the point that Fantic has signed Jörgen-Matthias Talviku in his place until he recovers. Just yesterday came the news that Brent van Doninck is also KO: in the crash at the Swedish GP he suffered fractures to four ribs, and who knows how long he’ll be sidelined too... In short, JM Racing might well consider a potential overhaul in 2027.