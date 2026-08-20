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Pass Scam: Alert in the MotoGP Paddock

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 20 August 2026 at 10:08
MotoGP
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Gino Borsoi, team director of Pramac Yamaha, has issued a warning to MotoGP fans after discovering that someone is using his name to carry out scams and obtain money in exchange for alleged passes. Less than a month ago another attempted scam shook the paddock.

Pass scam

The warning was shared through his social media channels and aims to prevent anyone from falling victim to the scheme. Borsoi explained that he had been informed some individuals were contacting third parties, impersonating him and using his name to offer paddock access and race passes. "It’s not me. It’s a scam," wrote Gino Borsoi in his post. The message leaves no doubt about the situation: anyone receiving such an offer in the name of the Pramac Yamaha boss is facing an attempted fraud.

The message on social media

The Pramac team principal explained that fake passes and access to World Championship races are being offered in exchange for money. "Please do not trust anyone who contacts you in my name with requests of this kind." Paddock access is not something you can obtain simply by transferring money to someone who claims to have connections within a team. Accreditation and access are subject to various checks, so an offer like this should raise suspicion right away.
Gino Borsoi

Borsoi’s reputation

The fact that scammers are using the name of a well-known figure in the MotoGP world could make the deception more convincing. Borsoi holds a top position within an official MotoGP structure and boasts long-standing experience in the championship. Therefore, his name can be exploited to try to gain victims’ trust. Before becoming one of Pramac’s executives, he spent many years as a solid rider in the smaller classes. He later held several managerial roles in the sporting sector and worked for several years with the team led by Jorge Martinez Aspar.
During this period, he began to gain influence within the paddock, eventually joining Pramac, where he is actively involved with greater responsibility and commitment in managing the team. One of the most important chapters of his career dates back to 2024, when Jorge Martin became MotoGP world champion with the Pramac team and a Ducati. It was a particularly significant title for the squad, as it became the first to win the championship in the modern MotoGP era as a satellite outfit.
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