MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pirelli warns teams and riders: "Changes will be needed"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 20 August 2026 at 11:03
Marc e Alex Marquez
Add as a preferred source on Google
There is great buzz ahead of the 2027 MotoGP season. The spotlight isn’t just on the new 850cc prototypes, but especially on the Pirelli tires that will replace Michelin. A changing of the guard in tire supply that could force teams and riders into a not-so-easy adaptation.

Pirelli tests for MotoGP

After eleven seasons with Michelin as the exclusive supplier, Pirelli will take over from next year. The new MotoGP class bikes will have to be developed taking into account tire behavior that is completely different from the current ones. So it won’t just be a reduction in displacement and aerodynamics—the tires will change, and consequently so will the riders’ riding style.
Pirelli is already working with the five manufacturers to define the specifications. On June 22 in Brno, some MotoGP riders had the chance to test together for the first time the 2027 prototype bikes equipped with the new tires. The next test session will take place on September 21 at the Red Bull Ring, right after the Austrian GP. The final compounds have not yet been decided; much will depend on the upcoming tests and athletes’ feedback.
How will they arrive at the final solution? Giorgio Barbier, head of Pirelli’s motorsport division, explained to Speedweek.com that there are still several possibilities before deciding on the final characteristics of the tires that MotoGP will use in 2027. "We offer all manufacturers different options and then we decide which tread width to use. If all manufacturers are on track the same day, we’ll get the best feedback."
The engineer talks about dimensions, but it’s not just that. Michelin and Pirelli have completely different design and construction systems; riders and teams will have to adapt to a completely different “philosophy.” It won’t be an easy task.
MotoGP tires

Changes ahead for riders and teams

Manufacturers will have their work cut out before the start of next season, scheduled for early March in Thailand. The main challenge won’t just be adapting the bikes to the new Pirelli tires, but also getting riders to change habits acquired over more than a decade of racing with Michelin.
"The reason riders don’t appreciate certain aspects of our tires is linked to the fact that the bikes are adapted to the current tires. Until now, they had to ride in a particular way to suit the characteristics of the tires," Barbier emphasized. "We will not produce Michelin-Pirelli tires, but Pirelli tires. And the riders will have to learn how to use them. This means that some riders will have to change their riding style."
The changes will also involve technical specifications, not just riding styles. "Engineers may have to modify certain aspects of their motorcycles. Because if you entrust the development of a bike to a specific manufacturer for eleven years, and that manufacturer changes, then that implies something."

Who has the edge?

Of the 22 riders who will line up on the 2027 MotoGP grid, only six have some experience with Pirelli tires. Four of them will come from Moto2: David Alonso, Daniel Holgado, Senna Agius, and Izan Guevara. The intermediate category has been using Pirelli tires since 2024. Joining this group are two more experienced riders: Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolò Bulega. For the rest of the riders, the scenario will be completely new, and the challenge looks very demanding.
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Pass Scam: Alert in the MotoGP PaddockPass Scam: Alert in the MotoGP Paddock
How is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clearHow is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clear
Pirelli

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

MotoGP
MotoGP

Pass Scam: Alert in the MotoGP Paddock

20 August 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

How is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clear

20 August 2026
Scott Redding Superbike WorldSBK
MotoGP

Marc Marquez feels sorry for Scott Redding: the backstory revealed by the BSB rider

19 August 2026

More news

MotoGP

Pass Scam: Alert in the MotoGP Paddock

MotoGP
foto

Manx GP, Two Deaths in Two Days: Sam Naughton's Fatal Crash at Doran's Bend

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

How is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clear

MotoGP
mauro-poncini-morto-manx-gp

A Heart of Gold and Boundless Passion: Remembering Mauro Poncini after the Manx GP Tragedy

Road Racing
Scott Redding Superbike WorldSBK

Marc Marquez feels sorry for Scott Redding: the backstory revealed by the BSB rider

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

How is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clear

MotoGP
TT

Manx GP: Tragic collision, a rider dies during qualifying

Road Racing
foto

Manx GP, Two Deaths in Two Days: Sam Naughton's Fatal Crash at Doran's Bend

Road Racing
Luca Marini

Marini hits out at Honda: "Engineers should test the bikes"

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Acosta wants to take over at Ducati: "Marquez is at the end of his career"

MotoGP

Loading