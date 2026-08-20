Pirelli warns teams and riders: "Changes will be needed"

There is great buzz ahead of the 2027 MotoGP season. The spotlight isn’t just on the new 850cc prototypes, but especially on the Pirelli tires that will replace Michelin. A changing of the guard in tire supply that could force teams and riders into a not-so-easy adaptation.

Pirelli tests for MotoGP

After eleven seasons with Michelin as the exclusive supplier, Pirelli will take over from next year. The new MotoGP class bikes will have to be developed taking into account tire behavior that is completely different from the current ones. So it won’t just be a reduction in displacement and aerodynamics—the tires will change, and consequently so will the riders’ riding style.

Pirelli is already working with the five manufacturers to define the specifications. On June 22 in Brno, some MotoGP riders had the chance to test together for the first time the 2027 prototype bikes equipped with the new tires. The next test session will take place on September 21 at the Red Bull Ring, right after the Austrian GP. The final compounds have not yet been decided; much will depend on the upcoming tests and athletes’ feedback.

How will they arrive at the final solution? Giorgio Barbier, head of Pirelli’s motorsport division, explained to Speedweek.com that there are still several possibilities before deciding on the final characteristics of the tires that MotoGP will use in 2027. "We offer all manufacturers different options and then we decide which tread width to use. If all manufacturers are on track the same day, we’ll get the best feedback."

The engineer talks about dimensions, but it’s not just that. Michelin and Pirelli have completely different design and construction systems; riders and teams will have to adapt to a completely different “philosophy.” It won’t be an easy task.

Changes ahead for riders and teams

Manufacturers will have their work cut out before the start of next season, scheduled for early March in Thailand. The main challenge won’t just be adapting the bikes to the new Pirelli tires, but also getting riders to change habits acquired over more than a decade of racing with Michelin.

"The reason riders don’t appreciate certain aspects of our tires is linked to the fact that the bikes are adapted to the current tires. Until now, they had to ride in a particular way to suit the characteristics of the tires," Barbier emphasized. "We will not produce Michelin-Pirelli tires, but Pirelli tires. And the riders will have to learn how to use them. This means that some riders will have to change their riding style."

The changes will also involve technical specifications, not just riding styles. "Engineers may have to modify certain aspects of their motorcycles. Because if you entrust the development of a bike to a specific manufacturer for eleven years, and that manufacturer changes, then that implies something."

Who has the edge?

Of the 22 riders who will line up on the 2027 MotoGP grid, only six have some experience with Pirelli tires. Four of them will come from Moto2: David Alonso, Daniel Holgado, Senna Agius, and Izan Guevara. The intermediate category has been using Pirelli tires since 2024. Joining this group are two more experienced riders: Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolò Bulega . For the rest of the riders, the scenario will be completely new, and the challenge looks very demanding.