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Guido Pini, an all-Italian challenge in Moto2: is it time to shift up a gear?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 31 August 2026 at 13:19
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Guido Pini will move up to Moto2, a two-year deal with SpeedRS and Boscoscuro. A turning point in the young Tuscan’s career?
Over the Aragon weekend, the long-rumored news became official: Guido Pini will leave Moto3 to step up to Moto2. It’ll be an all-Italian challenge, as he’ll race in 2027-2028 on a Boscoscuro with the factory SpeedRS team. Celestino Vietti is already confirmed elsewhere, so the young Tuscan will team up with Luca Lunetta, who is making his debut this year in the intermediate class. Moto2 will certainly suit his physique better, specifically his height, but it remains a tough and crucial step toward MotoGP: how will he fare?
Guido Pini set to move from Moto3 to Moto2 with a two-year deal at SpeedRS on a Boscoscuro

Two Moto3 years of (few) highs and (many) lows 

The jump to Moto2 will come in 2027; for now, there’s the current stint in the lightweight class of the World Championship to wrap up. It’s a shame to say it, but the young Scarperia talent has achieved very little so far... After the historic European Talent Cup title (the only Italian to have won the Honda one-make series in today’s FIM JuniorGP), all eyes turned to his progress, with high hopes he could lift Italy’s challenging situation in terms of young motorcycle prospects. He struck a deal with Emilio Alzamora; in 2024 he missed several JuniorGP and Rookies Cup races due to injuries, yet still snatched 2nd place in the Junior World Championship and thus a ticket to the Moto3 World Championship, signed with Intact GP and a KTM. He surprisingly took over the seat from Tatsuki Suzuki, suddenly left without a ride and later retired as a rider, then starting a new career as a suspension technician for Andreani.
Back to Guido Pini, he made the world stage leap despite not yet being 18. It’s been a complex rookie year for the rider from Mugello, who ultimately bagged his first pole position (Czech Republic GP) and first podium (Indonesian GP). This year everything changed: he left KTM, the manufacturer he also raced with in JuniorGP, for Honda, and moved from Intact GP to Leopard Racing. Winter testing proved encouraging, and the stunning first win in Austin seemed like a turning point. Seemed: it’s been his only highlight this year; afterward came five zeros between retirements and finishes outside the points, two top-10s and three more points-paying results, albeit on the edge of the top 15. A scant tally for the young Tuscan, but several GPs remain—let’s see if there’s progress before the Moto2 step.
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Read also

Goodbye Boscoscuro, Vietti returns to Kalex with Aspar: is this the year for the Moto2 crown?Goodbye Boscoscuro, Vietti returns to Kalex with Aspar: is this the year for the Moto2 crown?
Vietti and Arbolino, unfulfilled promises: Italy in Moto2 without new leadersVietti and Arbolino, unfulfilled promises: Italy in Moto2 without new leaders
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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