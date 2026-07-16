Aldeguer ready to unseat Márquez: "I want the Ducati team"

Fermin Aldeguer is going through one of the most difficult periods of his career. The MotoGP rider is dealing with a fracture of the T7 vertebra, an injury that forced him to miss the Assen and Sachsenring GPs, casting doubt on his participation at Silverstone. His future with VR46 compels him not to take risks...

Fermin in rehabilitation

The Gresini team rider is undergoing a long rehabilitation in his hometown of Murcia, surrounded by friends and family. Everything is going well, but the priority is not to set deadlines and not to rush. "It's going quite well. The latest tests have shown progress, but I need a lot of rest. I'm very limited, but when I return I want to be at 100%. It takes time and patience," he explained in an interview with Onda Regional.

The Ducati rider made it clear he will not force his return, since there are no specific goals to chase this MotoGP season. "The challenge is to be at 100% when the season ends and I have to test next year's bike." The focus is already on the next challenge, when he will wear the colors of Valentino Rossi's VR46 team with the new 850cc prototype. "I've learned that everything can change in an instant and that you have to be prepared for any situation, keeping calm."

The new adventure with VR46

The young Spanish talent was strongly wanted by the top brass of the Tavullia squad. He will have a Ducati with factory specifications at his disposal. The arrival of the new regulations will open a different scenario in MotoGP. Aldeguer believes that, at least in theory, the characteristics of the new bikes could suit his riding style, "but it could be the same for others as well. It's too early to predict who will be in front."

Fermin Aldeguer has a clear roadmap, and VR46 will be just a transitional step. The goal is to land in the Ducati factory team, perhaps hoping that it will be Marc Marquez's last contract in the premier class. "I have all the time to make it to the Ducati team. I understand why they chose Pedro; they look for the best riders. They already had me, and also Marc Marquez, who is strong, but you never know how long he will stay at the top."

Valentino Rossi the 'master'