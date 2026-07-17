MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

British GP: revamped track, schedule, key contenders and expectations for MXGP, MX2 and WMX

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 17 July 2026 at 09:30
START-MOTOCROSS-GB
Add as a preferred source on Google
MXGP, MX2 and WMX on stage at Foxhills for a new world challenge. The protagonists and the schedule for the British GP.
The Motocross World Championship resumes with another triple event. It kicks off at Foxhills in the United Kingdom, a revamped track returning to the international stage for the first time since 2000, replacing the historic Matterley Basin. The MXGP, MX2 and WMX World Championships are ready for the challenge, as we wait to find out whether 250 leader Sacha Coenen will start or not after the shoulder issue in last weekend’s AMA Motocross round... Below are the key players and the program for the British weekend.
-> Do you like Motocross at night? Photos from the Italian round at Dovizioso’s 04 Park

The MXGP, MX2, WMX protagonists

Lucas Coenen is ready to make his mark after an American wild card marred by two major crashes, fortunately without serious consequences. There will be no shortage of rivals: Jeffrey Herlings, but also rookie Tom Vialle, increasingly in form after his physical woes at the French GP, not to forget the 2025 champion Romain Febvre, or Yamaha’s standard-bearers Tim Gajser and Maxime Renaux, and let’s keep an eye on our rookie Andrea Adamo too, just to name a few.
In MX2, we’re waiting to see whether Sacha Coenen is fit or not—he won at Southwick but suffered a shoulder injury after a heavy crash. Ready to capitalize are, first and foremost, reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder, as well as the Triumph duo, especially Guillem Farres, buoyed by two consecutive doubles. Valerio Lata and Ferruccio Zanchi are on the grid—how will they fare?
In the Women’s class the battle will be tight; in particular, expect two-time reigning champion Lotte van Drunen to be out for redemption after a subdued start to the season. Her podium in AMA WMX will surely have given her the boost she needs to take the fight especially to leader Daniela Guillen and our own Kiara Fontanesi, who’s chasing her first world title as a mom.
-> The full entry lists for the three Motocross World Championship categories

GP schedule

Saturday, July 18
12:20 WMX Qualifying Practice
15:00 WMX Race 1
16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race
17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race
Sunday, July 19
9:45 Race 2
13:15 MX2 Race 1
14:15 MXGP Race 1
16:10 MX2 Race 2
17:10 MXGP Race 2
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Sacha Coenen, a Hero in US Motocross: Dominates Southwick but Suffers Shoulder InjurySacha Coenen, a Hero in US Motocross: Dominates Southwick but Suffers Shoulder Injury
MXGP, Alberto Forato reveals his secret battle: "It's a nightmareMXGP, Alberto Forato reveals his secret battle: "It's a nightmare
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

SACHA COENEN - KTM - MX - SOUTHWICK
Motocross

Sacha Coenen, a Hero in US Motocross: Dominates Southwick but Suffers Shoulder Injury

14 July 2026
KC2A4981
Motocross

Do You Like Motocross at Night? Spectacular Show and Italian Legends: How the First Night Race Went

13 July 2026
forato-mxgp-fantic-problema
Motocross

MXGP, Alberto Forato reveals his secret battle: "It's a nightmare

11 July 2026

More news

Di Mario apertura

Alessandro Di Maio's diary: "Here I am, I'm finally on the podium!

Stories
Alex Marquez e Fabio Di Giannantonio

Why are Alex Márquez and 'Diggia' switching from Ducati to KTM?

MotoGP
Pablo Nieto e Valentino Rossi

VR46 puts pressure on Marc Marquez: 'He was lucky'

MotoGP
sara-trentini-trial-campionessa-ritiro

Sara Trentini, queen of trials: farewell to racing after the world title (and 7 Italian titles), now a new role

Stories
motogp-regola-moto-unica

One bike per rider in the 2027 revolution: yes or no? MotoGP at a standstill—here’s why

MotoGP

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu in crisis in MotoGP: "A real disaster"

MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer

Aldeguer ready to unseat Márquez: "I want the Ducati team"

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi, 47, at full throttle: two new challenges beyond MotoGP

MotoGP
Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura is MotoGP's comeback wizard: here's the real secret

MotoGP
Yari Montella Barni Superbike

SBK, Yari Montella: "The bike matters more than money. Here's what I'm missing compared to Bulega

Superbike

Loading