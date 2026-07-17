British GP: revamped track, schedule, key contenders and expectations for MXGP, MX2 and WMX

MXGP , MX2 and WMX on stage at Foxhills for a new world challenge. The protagonists and the schedule for the British GP.

The Motocross World Championship resumes with another triple event. It kicks off at Foxhills in the United Kingdom, a revamped track returning to the international stage for the first time since 2000, replacing the historic Matterley Basin. The MXGP, MX2 and WMX World Championships are ready for the challenge, as we wait to find out whether 250 leader Sacha Coenen will start or not after the shoulder issue in last weekend’s AMA Motocross round... Below are the key players and the program for the British weekend.

The MXGP, MX2, WMX protagonists

Lucas Coenen is ready to make his mark after an American wild card marred by two major crashes, fortunately without serious consequences. There will be no shortage of rivals: Jeffrey Herlings, but also rookie Tom Vialle, increasingly in form after his physical woes at the French GP, not to forget the 2025 champion Romain Febvre, or Yamaha’s standard-bearers Tim Gajser and Maxime Renaux, and let’s keep an eye on our rookie Andrea Adamo too, just to name a few.

In MX2, we’re waiting to see whether Sacha Coenen is fit or not—he won at Southwick but suffered a shoulder injury after a heavy crash. Ready to capitalize are, first and foremost, reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder, as well as the Triumph duo, especially Guillem Farres, buoyed by two consecutive doubles. Valerio Lata and Ferruccio Zanchi are on the grid—how will they fare?

In the Women’s class the battle will be tight; in particular, expect two-time reigning champion Lotte van Drunen to be out for redemption after a subdued start to the season. Her podium in AMA WMX will surely have given her the boost she needs to take the fight especially to leader Daniela Guillen and our own Kiara Fontanesi, who’s chasing her first world title as a mom.

GP schedule

Saturday, July 18

12:20 WMX Qualifying Practice

15:00 WMX Race 1

16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, July 19

9:45 Race 2

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2