Sara Trentini, queen of trials: farewell to racing after the world title (and 7 Italian titles), now a new role

The champion from Trentino is stepping away from racing after a memorable career. The announcement was made at city hall during a meeting with the mayor and councilors.

I’ve won everything, and now it’s time to say goodbye: I’m leaving racing. A bit simplistic, perhaps, but that’s how we can sum up the decision of Sara Trentini, the 35-year-old from Riva del Garda, queen of Italian trial (seven titles!) who last September achieved the crowning jewel of her career, the Women’s Trial2 world title. And she did it as a mother: let’s recall the birth of her son Sebastian in 2019. The official announcement came yesterday, when the champion was received at city hall by Mayor Arianna Fiorio and the municipal council of Arco di Trento, where the trial champion lives. It’s a stop from competition, but certainly not a farewell to the discipline: Trentini will in fact collaborate with the International Motorcycling Federation as a section observer for the Trial World Championship. But there’s much more: let’s briefly revisit her story.

Photo: Municipality of Arco di Trento

It all starts with Santa Claus...

The rainbow crown, officially sealed last year at the historic Boughton House estate in Geddington, north of London, was the dream she had since childhood. From the moment her father gave her a little motorcycle for Christmas at age 4. That was the beginning of a passion that would shape young Sara’s life, though it was already in her blood: her father competed in sidecar trial in the 1980s, a discipline that even had its own Italian championship back then. Sara Trentini began racing and training, the first competitions arrived, time passed, and at 15 she entered the women’s national series: it was 2006, a debut that ended with 5th overall, a result she would keep improving on. In 2010 she earned her first Italian title, followed by six more over the years; from 2011 she began to make her mark in the World Championship, while in 2015 she became European vice-champion, her first recognition beyond national borders. Sara

Sara Trentini world champion

On top of the world

In 2019 her son Sebastian was born from her relationship with Alex Salvini, the 2013 Enduro E2 world champion, after which she returned to competition. “My strength,” Sara Trentini has always said about her son. In 2024 she took a few months off to be a full-time mom, and it seems that was the winning choice, the turning point on the road to her big dream. She had already captured world silver in 2021 and bronze in 2024, but that appears to have been the decisive push. At the end of the year she started training again; in 2025 she was even more energized and determined: she immediately set the pace at world level and in September in Great Britain came the ultimate consecration, the rainbow jersey in Trial2 Women. But motorcycles are not just her passion: in 2014 the Trentini family opened the Offroad Park in Pietramurata, a paradise for all off-road specialties, and Sara also works there as an instructor for riding courses for all ages. Now the racing chapter closes, but not the one for trial: Trentini now fully moves to “the other side,” sharing her experience along this new path.