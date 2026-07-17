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One bike per rider in the 2027 revolution: yes or no? MotoGP at a standstill—here’s why

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 17 July 2026 at 09:00
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MotoGP towards the 850cc era: the idea of a single prototype per rider divides the paddock, risking chaos on race weekends.
MotoGP is on vacation now, but there will be plenty to talk about once everyone returns. For example, at Silverstone the much-discussed idea of a single bike per rider for an entire weekend, starting with the 850cc revolution in MotoGP 2027, will need to be clarified. An idea that many have frowned upon but which has the backing of Ducati and Aprilia, the two benchmark manufacturers in the current premier class of motorcycle racing.

MotoGP at a standstill

We’re not talking about a small change, but another revolution within a new era that is already revolutionary in itself. It seemed an almost foregone move, judging by recent chatter, designed above all to cut costs and simplify logistics. Now, however, the mood is shifting: the manufacturers in MotoGP are split among supporters, opponents, and neutrals. As reported by Motorsport-total, Ducati and Aprilia have already expressed satisfaction with their new prototypes: according to the other manufacturers, this would effectively lock in the technological advantage they’ve already built up, while those behind would find it far harder to solve their issues. KTM is absolutely against the proposal, Pedro Acosta had slammed the idea, and the entire group of the Austrian brand shares the opinion of its (almost former) rider. Honda has said it is neutral, Yamaha is abstaining, but the satellite teams don’t like the idea at all.

The “no” front is growing—here’s why

Opponents point out that this proposal offers no advantages; in fact, it would be a major limitation on a race weekend. We’ve mentioned manufacturers and satellite teams, but several riders have also had their say, rejecting the proposal—and the reasoning is easy to understand: what happens in the event of a crash, a technical problem, or unstable weather—does everyone just sit out? We may be exaggerating (perhaps), but it’s obvious that the weekend would be compromised. The technical revolution of 2027 hasn’t even begun, yet the “battle” behind the scenes in the paddock is already hotter than ever. Some manufacturers—or rather Aprilia and Ducati—already seem very confident about their 850cc prototypes, but will it really be so? Maybe it’s better to wait for the verdict of the track… We’ll find out how it ends only after the summer break, though the hope is that such a rule is never introduced, as it already appears harmful to the MotoGP World Championship.
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Liberty Media

byDiana Tamantini

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