MotoGP Market: Aprilia and Ducati take opposite strategies, Marini in limbo

After more than a year of tough negotiations, the premier-class manufacturers and the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MSEG), promoter of the championship, have approved the framework agreement that will bind both parties for the next five years. The rider market is ready to launch official announcements, awaiting the final move that will complete the starting grid. In the flurry of signings, Luca Marini ’s future is still uncertain.

Rider market set to go

The lengthy talks dragged on longer than expected. The reason is simple: the Motorcycle Sports Manufacturers Association (MSMA) used this opportunity to negotiate better conditions for the teams, especially from a financial standpoint. The deal has finally been struck and the new contract will be ratified during the next MotoGP round in Brno, in two weeks’ time. At this point, the riders are ready to announce the livery changes for next year, already agreed upon for months.

At the start of the 2026 season, only three of the 22 riders—Zarco and the two rookies Moreira and Razgatlioglu —had contracts beyond the current year. Apart from Aprilia, which made the first move by announcing Marco Bezzecchi’s renewal, no manufacturer has officially confirmed the new agreements made behind the scenes. Among these are Marc Marquez’s contract renewal with Ducati, Pedro Acosta’s promotion to the Ducati factory team, Fabio Quartararo’s move to Honda, Jorge Martin’s to Yamaha, and Francesco Bagnaia’s to Aprilia.

Ducati and Aprilia heading in opposite directions

Ducati, which will continue to enjoy numerical supremacy with six bikes on the grid instead of four, is pushing toward a “Spanish-ization” of the squad. Marquez and Acosta in the factory team, Fermin Aldeguer at VR46 (with Nicolò Bulega as his box mate), Daniel Holgado and Joan Mir at Gresini Racing.

Aprilia, on the other hand, will do the opposite and lean toward an Italianization of its rider lineup. Bagnaia and Bezzecchi will pair up in the factory team, both products of Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy. Meanwhile, Trackhouse could field Enea Bastianini, who is very close to signing, and Luca Marini. The Doctor’s brother is still in doubt, with Raul Fernandez and Celestino Vietti in the running for an available seat. In any case, Noale has chosen to focus predominantly on Italian athletes. The very last free seat is in the hands of KTM Tech3: one between Binder and Vinales will stay, so there’s still a vacancy in Gunther Steiner’s team.