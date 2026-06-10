MotoGP is already savoring the showdown between Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, this season and the next. From 2027 the two Spanish talents will wear the colors of the Lenovo Ducati team and will battle on equal terms. The show is guaranteed, with the nine-time world champion at risk of being dethroned by the younger rival.

The veteran champion and the rising star

They don’t shy away from contact, they pin the throttle, they brake as late as possible. A head-to-head that has already sparked at Mugello and Balaton Park. But this is just the beginning of a titanic clash between the old glory and the new force charging in with a huge hunger for victories. "Today I was looking at the front row of the grid and I was 10 years older than Acosta and 11 older than Aldeguer," said Marc Marquez during the Hungarian GP. "The youngsters are coming, it happens to everyone, the natural transition is that the young push you. And there will come a time when, instead of pushing you, they’ll put you aside."

As I said at Mugello, luckily Acosta isn’t riding a Ducati—for the moment." Right, but it’s only a matter of months. Soon the two will be fighting for the podium on equal terms, with the new 850cc Desmosedicis. Both will start from the same base, both will have maximum support from Borgo Panigale. At that point there will be no more excuses for either. The nine-time world champion knew that on Saturday it wasn’t in his interest to wage war with Pedro Acosta, hence his strategy, which proved razor-sharp. The win in the MotoGP Sprint was anything but easy, but for now Marc can count on a more competitive bike than the KTM. "." Right, but it’s only a matter of months. Soon the two will be fighting for the podium on equal terms, with the new 850cc Desmosedicis. Both will start from the same base, both will have maximum support from Borgo Panigale. At that point there will be no more excuses for either.

Acosta awaits Ducati

At Balaton Park Pedro Acosta settled for second place, aware that the GP26 is currently a superior machine. But the young rising star is gaining confidence and experience, getting comfortable at the front, leading until the tires force him to ease the pace. And that’s where Marc Marquez can still take advantage. "The battle lasted as many laps as necessary, because Marc was coming with much more speed than me. We held on as long as we could."

And above all, Pedro is growing psychologically. He doesn’t get nervous easily, as he did last year; he doesn’t make many mistakes; he doesn’t go down easily. "This year it seems I’m much more stable, I’m doing things right. I have many more points compared to the same period last year." This MotoGP season will be preparatory ahead of 2027: Acosta still needs to bank information, miles, and solidity. To be showcased at the right moment, when he’ll have to share the garage with a “tough” teammate of Marquez’s caliber.

An epic duel

In his hands lies a great opportunity to write an important page of history and be the first to win a direct duel with the phenomenon from Cervera. Where the likes of Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, and Pecco Bagnaia have fallen short, Pedro Acosta might succeed. In the meantime, the weapons are being sharpened for an epic, unfiltered battle. "Marc is someone who never gives up, and I think it’s clear that I don’t either. It would be a great showdown for the fans."

In the short term, the primary goal is to clinch his first MotoGP victory, so he can arrive at Ducati’s court with a strong calling card. The top step of the podium is only a matter of time, as is Acosta’s arrival in the Red garage. The Emilia-based manufacturer will have to prepare to manage a situation that is anything but lukewarm.