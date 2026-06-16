Valentino Rossi at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: a charisma face-off with Norris between F1 and MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi returns to the iconic Festival of Speed, alongside his 'fan' and F1 champion Lando Norris.

A decade after his "debut" (June 2015), he’s back: Valentino Rossi will once again be a guest at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the iconic sporting event in West Sussex scheduled from July 9 to 12. "Rossi’s return to Goodwood brings with it the unmistakable charisma and global magnetism that have defined his career. With nine world titles, 115 Grand Prix victories, and a legacy that has redefined motorcycling, Rossi remains one of the most recognizable and beloved athletes in world sport", as stated in the official release.

But alongside him will also be one of his declared fans, and above all the reigning Formula 1 world champion and home favorite: Lando Norris, fresh from a podium at the British Grand Prix and ready to take part in a historic event in the United Kingdom. Two eras meeting (47-year-old Rossi is now the past, 26-year-old Norris is the present) and the union of two worlds, Formula 1 and MotoGP, as is already happening in the two championships under Liberty Media’s management.

Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris, MotoGP and F1, past and present

The two motorsport champions will be present on Friday and Saturday at the renowned Festival of Speed: they will arrive on Friday afternoon for a "Goodwood Balcony Moment," an opportunity for fans to celebrate them and hear from them. Not only that, the home champion will be celebrated twice—and this time solo: Norris will also enjoy a second "Balcony Moment" on Saturday, an opportunity to celebrate his World Championship victory in the 2025 Formula 1 season.

“Goodwood is something truly special, a real celebration of motorsport," said Valentino Rossi, recalling the previous edition he attended in 2015, the year of Yamaha’s 60th anniversary. "Being at the Festival of Speed, seeing so many passionate fans, and sharing the hill with incredible athletes like Lando Norris and John McGuinness makes the experience unforgettable.” No less enthusiastic was the F1 champion: "Goodwood is always fantastic, it’s a true celebration of motorsport. There’s an incredible atmosphere, so many fans, and sharing it with a legend like Valentino makes it even more special." said Valentino Rossi, recalling the previous edition he attended in 2015, the year of Yamaha’s 60th anniversary.No less enthusiastic was the F1 champion: