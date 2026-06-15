Aprilia after the chaos: a tense atmosphere in MotoGP’s year of “separated under one roof.”

Aprilia after the mess in Hungary: in Brno they will try to fake unity, but rumors suggest a far from calm atmosphere in the garage...

What happened at Balaton Park will inevitably leave its aftermath, even if they will try to preserve an image of unity at least on the surface, until contracts expire at the end of 2026. The strong words from Massimo Rivola against Jorge Martin, who triggered the pile-up that took out Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, seem like the proverbial last straw in a situation that has been tense for some time. The three Aprilias out at the first corner were a significant blow overall, given that Ducati scored important points with Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia.

Aprilia and Martin, relations very tense

We know the statements Massimo Rivola made to journalists at Balaton Park; the Aprilia CEO did not hold back. Several MotoGP riders spoke up in defense of Jorge Martin, pointing especially at the holeshots and the asphalt (and we know the Hungarian track has its issues), and Jorge Lorenzo also weighed in, again siding with his compatriot. But it’s worth recalling that Aprilia likely never fully forgave Jorge Martin’s attempt to break his contract early to leave for Honda.

Last year the 2024 MotoGP champion endured a real ordeal due to a series of injuries, and during that time, tempted by the massive offer from the Golden Wing, he tried to use a clause in his contract. Aprilia didn’t budge—far from it—and Martin then changed tactics. But we know that at the end of the year he’ll still pack his bags to move to Yamaha, taking the place of Quartararo, who will head to Honda. It’s the year of couples living apart under the same roof; Martin’s case isn’t unique, but there’s also the heavy matter of 2025...

Only Italians at Noale for MotoGP 2027?

The rider market will be an upheaval for everyone, including Aprilia, which will be left with only Marco Bezzecchi as a stable pillar for the transition from 1000cc to 850cc. The Veneto manufacturer is expected to focus more on homegrown talent, meaning all Italians: Pecco Bagnaia has long been tipped to arrive, and Enea Bastianini seems ready to climb onto the Trackhouse RS-GP once the collaboration with KTM Tech3 ends. The final name should be Luca Marini , who appears to be in pole position ahead of Raul Fernandez and Manuel Gonzalez, the Moto2 leader desperately seeking a seat to step up (deservedly) to MotoGP. Will it be so? To be sure, we have to wait for the Brno GP next weekend: it seems the arm-wrestling with Liberty Media is resolved, and the 2027 announcements may not be far off.