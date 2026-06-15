Cal Crutchlow’s unexpected twist: at 40, he could stay in MotoGP

At 40 years of age, Cal Crutchlow is back on a MotoGP bike thanks to a call from Lucio Cecchinello to replace the injured Johann Zarco. Initially he said no, but he soon changed his mind. And 2026 might not be his last year in the premier class: his experience could prove very valuable for HRC.

An almost unexpected return

Having retired from racing at the end of 2020, Crutchlow signed a test rider contract with Yamaha. That commitment kept him on a MotoGP bike until 2024, before stepping back into private life. But that wasn’t the last call for the British rider—fate wanted him back on track. Three years after his last race in the Top Class, Lucio Cecchinello called him up for the Italian Grand Prix as a replacement for Johann Zarco with the Honda satellite team. Cal raced with the LCR Team from 2015 to 2020, leaving an excellent impression behind.

I’m doing it because Lucio asked me. My wife said: ‘Why not?’ And in the end I came to the same conclusion." The serious knee injury sustained by Johann Zarco in Catalonia left LCR Honda without one of its riders and forced Cecchinello to find an emergency solution. He immediately thought of Crutchlow, whom he trusts completely despite the long spell away from competition. Cal agreed, but on one condition: no one should ask him to return full time. "."

Crutchlow the new Honda test rider?

The English rider has no intention of restarting a highly stressful, demanding MotoGP life, always traveling the world and riding on the limit. He ended his long career with three premier-class victories, a slate of podiums, and a reputation as an honest, plain-spoken rider who never minced words. After hanging up his leathers, he took on the role of test rider for the Iwata manufacturer, entering several wild cards and often jumping in to replace an injured colleague (see Andrea Dovizioso or Franco Morbidelli).

However, recurring hand issues following surgery eventually forced him to give up the tester role as well. Now Honda has brought him back into the spotlight and, although he insists he has no intention of racing again in 2027... appetite comes with eating. "Testing the bike? I don’t know...". It’s a short sentence, but enough to suggest he wouldn’t mind staying in MotoGP in a technical capacity. After all, his whole life has revolved around racing: "It was my life for many years. I wouldn’t say it’s hard to leave it behind, because I didn’t call anyone; they called me."

Cal’s return

Crutchlow still has a lot to give, and his contribution could be invaluable. It’s not out of the question that he could bolster the Golden Wing’s MotoGP project as a test rider. "I still have the ability to be competitive, and the information I provide is accurate. They’re happy, I’m happy. We just have to keep improving these performances."

After retiring from Mugello due to a muscle tear, Crutchlow managed to finish both races at Balaton Park, even if he remained far from the front. A logical result, considering the layoff and the circumstances of his return to competition. Zarco will be out a while longer and will also miss the Brno and Assen Grands Prix. It won’t be the definitive comeback some were dreaming of, but Cal could soon be involved in some tests aboard the new RC213V.